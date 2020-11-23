Lifestyle How To Have a Very Hygge Holiday This Year

The usual hustle and bustle of the holiday season will feel slower this year — which is all the more reason to embrace a hygge holiday in 2020. Hygge is a Danish concept that became hyper popular in 2016 and is simply about embracing coziness, such as curling up with a warm cup of tea by a fire (or candle) or baking a warm batch of cookies. To help you celebrate the season, hygge-style, we came up with a bunch of activities fitting for a year where self-care and slowing down are paramount. From bundling up for snowshoeing, to learning how to knit, to turning that carton of eggs into three tasty — and budget-friendly! — gifts for friends (or your own holiday celebrations), these ideas will have you itching to get cozy.

Start the day slowly Winter mornings can feel particularly sleepy and dreary, especially if you're alone for the holidays. If that's the case, gifting yourself even 10 extra minutes to enjoy breakfast or a coffee is the embodiment of hygge — be it on Christmas morning or any old December day. During that time, keep your phone away and try to focus on being present: feel the chilly air, smell the smoke from a nearby chimney, see if you can spot a winter bird in a branch. It might help remind you that even if the holidays are different for you this year, there's still a lot that remains the same.

Organize a socially distant recipe swap with neighbors If baking had a season, it would be winter, hands down. Few activities feel more cozy than setting out dough to rise or decorating a batch of cookies. And while we may not be able to bring our weekend projects to the office right now, neighbors would likely appreciate the gesture. Some social media apps, like Nextdoor, can connect you directly with neighbors, and Facebook groups may already exist online for your neighborhood. Put out a post to find out who is interested -- or just drop off handwritten notes, old-school style — then set up "swap days" where you bring a sample of your latest recipe to their doorstep. (Packaged to protect against the elements, of course.) For inspiration, check out these mini cheesecakes, which are made with both whole eggs and egg whites, as an interesting alternative to the usual holiday baking projects.

Mini S’more Cheesecakes with Marshmallow Topping Ingredients:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1¾ cups granulated sugar, divided

½ cup cocoa powder

3 large eggs

4 egg whites, at room temperature

¼ cup sour cream, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

½ teaspoon cream of tartar Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare a standard muffin tin with paper liners. In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter. Divide evenly into prepared muffin tin (about 1 tablespoon per) and press mixture firmly into each cup. Bake for 5 minutes, then set aside. In a large bowl, use an electric hand mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth. Add ¾ cup sugar, then mix until just combined. Add cocoa powder, 3 whole eggs, sour cream, and 1 teaspoon vanilla; mix until just combined. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of cheesecake batter into each crust. Bake 20-25 minutes, until cheesecakes are set with just a slight jiggle in the center. Set aside to cool completely, then remove each cheesecake from the pan. Fill the bottom of a double boiler with about 1 inch water. Bring to a simmer over low heat, then place 4 egg whites, 1 cup sugar, and cream of tartar in the top of the boiler. Continuously whisk for 4 minutes. Mixture is done when it is frothy and smooth; remove from heat. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and beat with an electric hand mixer for about 5 minutes, until stiff peaks form. Pipe or spoon the meringue mixture over each cooled cheesecake. Toast with a kitchen torch until golden brown or broil on high for 1-3 minutes, until golden brown. Serve and refrigerate leftovers up to 3 days.

Bundle up and go snowshoeing In Scandinavian countries, many live by the saying: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.” Essentially, it means you should still get outside even when it’s cold, just dress appropriately. Snowshoeing is an

In Scandinavian countries, many live by the saying: "There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing." Essentially, it means you should still get outside even when it's cold, just dress appropriately. Snowshoeing is an easy winter activity to pick up — and you can safely social distance with a friend or two while you tackle it. Trails are commonly found near ski areas, but most hiking or biking trails will be perfect for snowshoeing after a good storm. (You can even follow urban hiking trails after a snowy day!) Just choose your trail wisely: flat terrain will be easiest if you've never snowshoed before. When it comes to gear, snowshoes can sometimes be rented at ski shops, or you can buy your own online if you plan to take up snowshoeing more frequently — just be sure to buy shoes that match the terrain you'll trek most often.

Take up a cozy craft Fact: Screen time surges directly correlate to dips in temperature. So, if you feel like you’re spending too much valuable weekend time aimlessly scrolling influencer posts on social media, taking up a craft that keeps your hands busy can help you embrace the great indoors. One of the most straightforward knitting projects is a big chunky blanket — and some tutorials

Fact: Screen time surges directly correlate to dips in temperature. So, if you feel like you're spending too much valuable weekend time aimlessly scrolling influencer posts on social media, taking up a craft that keeps your hands busy can help you embrace the great indoors. One of the most straightforward knitting projects is a big chunky blanket — and some tutorials don't even use needles. Crocheting, on the other hand, only uses a single hook rather than needles, which traditionally makes it easier for beginners to pick up more complicated projects. Of course, these new skills can help you get ahead of holiday gift-giving this season, too.

Make a new holiday tradition While a 20-person ugly sweater party may not be in the cards this year, holiday traditions can still take shape — just on a smaller scale. For couples who are usually debating whose family to spend the holidays with, use this year's holiday at home to start a new tradition together: be it chopping down a real Christmas tree, sporting matching Hanukkah-themed PJs, or skipping cooking a big holiday meal in favor of ordering takeout and watching classic movies. For those celebrating solo, try out a new recipe you could bring to a larger family gathering next year — or even cook virtually with loved ones from afar. These donuts, for example, can keep fresh for a few days, helping you feel festive all week long. Be sure to have some extra eggs on hand so you can try new baking projects like this one.

Easy Lemon Baked Donuts Ingredients:

2 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast

⅔ cup milk, warmed to 110°F

1 cup granulated sugar

6 large eggs

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ teaspoons salt, divided

¾ cup + 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided and softened

½ cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 large lemons)

2 tablespoons lemon zest Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add yeast, milk, and 2 teaspoons sugar. Let stand 5-8 minutes, until foamy. Whisk in 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon sugar and 3 eggs. Add about half of the flour and 1 teaspoon salt to the bowl. Use a dough hook attachment to mix until dough comes together. Add the remaining flour to the dough and mix. Slowly add ½ cup butter and beat on medium speed, until a smooth dough forms, about 4 minutes. Prepare a bowl with nonstick cooking spray, then place dough in the center of the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. To make the lemon curd, place 3 eggs, ¾ cup sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a saucepan. Whisk until combined, then place over low heat. Stir constantly, until mixture thickens, about 4-6 minutes. On very low heat, add ¼ cup butter and stir until smooth. Strain lemon curd into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to cool about 10 minutes, then refrigerate overnight. Flour a flat surface and roll dough about ½-inch thick. Use a 1½-inch round cutter to cut out donuts. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets, about 1 inch apart. Roll remaining dough together and repeat the process to create a total of 32-36 donuts. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rest about 30 minutes, until puffy. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Bake donuts 8-10 minutes, until golden brown. Melt 2 tablespoons butter, then brush onto donuts. Coat with sugar, then poke a hole in the side of each donut. Fill a pastry bag, fitted with a small piping tip, with lemon curd. Pipe about 1 teaspoon of curd into each donut. Serve and store leftovers up to 3 days.



Kick off a holiday-themed book club Search for "hygge" activities around the internet and you'll find loads of suggestions about cuddling up with a good read. Dial up the cheer, though, by getting your friends involved with a holiday-themed book club. Classic options include J.R.R. Tolkein's Letters from Father Christmas or Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory — not to mention plenty of Victorian Christmas ghost stories, most famously, A Christmas Carol. Vote on a title, then set up a video chat to talk through your favorite scenes once you all finish reading. A few virtual book club tips: keep the group small, as large video chats can be intimidating, and send a few discussion topics well in advance, to keep in mind while everyone is reading, rather than right before the call.

Give gifts with intention We've all come to reevaluate what's most important to us this year, and while we may not be able to spend time together, we can reflect those new learnings in the gifts we give. Consider handwriting a favorite recipe and packaging it with a few ingredients to connect with faraway friends. Or opt to give a simple framed photograph or a batch of homemade cookies, rather than just more "stuff." For a little inspiration, these meringue cookies in the shape of Santa hats and reindeer carrots get their stiff exterior from egg whites, which means they can make a long distance trip — even if you can't this year. If you are sending them out, wrap each cookie separately and lay flat with extra layers of parchment, tissue paper, or bubble wrap in between layers, so they arrive safely!