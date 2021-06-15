Lifestyle How to Hack Your Monthly Bills and Save for What You Really Want This Summer Every dollar counts.

As we slowly start to return to “normal” life, there are a lot of things we would rather put our hard-earned cash towards than bills — like restaurant reservations or plane tickets. As our monthly expenses are likely to include a bit more of the outside world, it’s a particularly good time to review where your money is going every month, and where you might be able to save a few dollars. With these tips in mind, you may just be able to scrounge up enough to splurge on new luggage, too.

Don’t rent your modem or router Setting up your wifi is usually a move-in day task, right along with organizing movers and ordering the requisite pizza. And because you’ve got 8 million other things going on, when the cable company offers to send you a modem or router for a low monthly fee, you may have taken them up on the “offer” — or worse, didn’t even realize this was on your bill. However, buying your own upfront will run you between $100-$200, but will likely get you better connection speeds — not to mention save you money in the long run.

Look for discounts for paying upfront Whether it’s your car insurance, a tax bill, or even your furniture, you’re probably being charged for the “convenience” of splitting these bills into monthly installments rather than paying the entire balance in full. Sometimes, this fee is only a couple of dollars, so it may be worth it to not come up with upwards of $500 in one lump sum — especially if you forgot it was renewal time. That said, review your policy statement or installment agreement and double check that the fees are reasonable — if it’s an extra $10 a month (or $120 a year!) budgeting to pay all at once will mean a hefty savings.

Compare wireless networks It always helps to shop around, whether you’re looking for a new pair of jeans or choosing a wireless carrier. From gimmicky phone insurance plans to smartphone leases, these contracts can have lots of mystery fees on top of the advertised monthly cost. So, instead of sticking with one of the big carriers that lock you in for a year or more, switch to a low-cost option like Straight Talk to help keep more money in your bank account every month. Their unlimited plans start at $35/month*, and you can even keep your old phone. The best part? You're taking advantage of the same networks as the bigger guys, just for less.

Set up autopay or instant transfers Some utilities offer discounts if you have an auto-payment set up, which can save you money in addition to keeping you organized and never worrying about the lights getting shut off. These savings aren’t pennies, either: some can be upwards of $10 to $15, which certainly adds up. Straight Talk's auto-refill discount is $1 per month on a number of their plans** too, and every little bit helps when you're budgeting for coffees out and real clothes again. Even if you're enrolled in an autopay, still be sure to review your bill statement each month to make sure the pricing is accurate and you aren’t getting charged surprise mystery fees.

Assess your streaming subscriptions Cutting your cable bill completely usually does result in savings — in fact, the average cord cutter is paying about $118 a month for internet and streaming services , compared to the $203 traditional cable subscribers pay. As more streaming platforms become available, though, signing up for all of them could be cutting into your savings. (Especially because these charges are small, and likely to get forgotten about.) Take a look at your subscriptions, make a list, and then check the last time you logged in. If it’s been a few weeks (or months!), it may be worth cancelling. The next time you’re tempted to sign up for a subscription? Set a calendar reminder for when the free trial ends, so you can evaluate if you actually will use it before it auto-renews.

Use a credit card for the points Rather than using your credit card for things you can’t really afford right now (like that fancy dinner out or plane ticket), assess your card perks to maximize cash back. Set up your bills to autopay on cards that will give you 1-3% back on every purchase, and make sure your groceries are being put on a card that gets you cashback or travel points. If you have multiple credit cards, steer bills and expenses towards the card that will give you the most points in that category, too. Then, pay off THE WHOLE BALANCE at the end of the month! Don’t do this, though, if your electric company or cable provider charges a fee for using your credit card in the first place — some charge upwards of 3-5% for the “convenience.”

Swap out light bulbs and appliances As embarrassing as it was to watch your parents roam the house switching off lamps, they had a point: turning off lights and appliances when they’re not in use can help cut down your electricity bill, but what will save even more money is making sure your electronics are energy efficient. Swapping out old halogen light bulbs for LED ones can save you between $30-$80 over the life of the bulb, which is nothing to sneeze at. Beyond lighting, choose energy-efficient appliances in your home (even small appliances like microwaves and space heaters can have a big impact on your bills!) Then, if you are making a bigger swap, check your state or city for any energy credits or discounts, as some will help offset the cost of appliances and water fixtures that are more sustainable. Get around banking fees Here’s the hard truth about banking fees: essentially you’re paying your bank to hold on your cash. Thankfully, most banks have some simple criteria you can hit in order to avoid monthly maintenance fees and convenience charges. If you’re a salaried employee or receive a regular paycheck, opt for direct deposits — many banks waive fees if you have them set up. If you’re not, you’ll need to maintain a monthly balance in order to nix these. Of course, you can also look into free accounts, but beware: they may make up the cost by charging you ATM fees if you take out cash at an ATM outside their network or ask for paper statements. Cut down on junk mail with paperless bills In 2021, paperless billing should just be the norm, but many utilities and banks require you to opt in to getting your statements via email. Besides making it way easier than waiting around for a paper statement, some companies will offer a discount if they don’t have to mail your statement every month, or if you pay online. Or, if you don’t opt in to the program, they’ll charge you a convenience fee for having to send your statement by mail… and we think there’s a number of things you would rather spend $5 on than your trash.



*First 5GB at high speeds, then at 2G.

**$1.00 Auto-Refill discount available only with the Straight Talk $35, $45, $55, $60 and $65 plan. Credit Card and account are required for enrollment.