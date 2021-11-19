The Ultimate Refresher for New (and Returning) Cannabis Enthusiasts

The US has a complicated relationship with cannabis, to say the least. After a 50-year smear campaign, we’re now seeing the widespread American view on marijuana quickly shift as states decriminalize, legalize, and even study the plant’s medicinal uses.

As cannabis becomes more accessible, new and returning enthusiasts have tons of questions about how to find, buy, and use it in 2021. From the differences between indicas, sativas, and hybrids, to what really is an eighth, we’re answering all of the biggest (read: borderline embarrassing) questions newbies and rusty users have in this new, legal world.