With so many companies allowing their employees back into their respective offices, it's time for a refresher on how to start our days in the best possible way. (Let's be honest, some of us have definitely forgotten.) Our home offices are great, but getting up and outside in the morning requires a bit more effort and a lot more hyping up. These tips will help you make the most of your morning, get to the office in a positive headspace, and put you in an energized mood so you can forget about your pajamas and get you back in the groove. Give your body a good stretch Giving each body part a chance to wake up will allow you to be fully present and committed to the day. While standing up, take your hands and reach for the sky. Then, slowly fold your body over to touch as close to the ground as you possibly can without straining, and hang there for a minute. A great way to loosen up arms is to stretch each one across your chest, while using the other hand to hold it in place. (Remember to relax your shoulders away from your ears for proper form!). After your arms are feeling a bit limber, you can even drop into a sumo squat, place your hands on your knees, and gently twist your body to the right as you look to your ceiling. Finish up by repeating on the other side. If you’re looking for a more advanced flex, try a morning yoga routine (such as a sun salutation). And if all of that is still not your vibe, a five- to 10- minute walk outside will surely wake up all of your senses. Make yourself a morning motivation playlist A perfectly curated morning playlist will deliver the exact energy you’re looking for. You’ll want to steer clear of anything slow like jazz or R&B — we’re going for hype here! Think of all of the songs or artists who make you want to hit the dance floor or sing along out loud uncontrollably. No matter if you're into hip-hop, pop, or EDM, you want the tracks to get your heart pumping, but without doing a minute of cardio. Choose enough songs so the playlist lasts from your bed to your desk to keep the momentum going. If you’re not the best music curator or have no idea where to start, no worries! There are thousands of professionally-made playlists on your favorite streaming service (seriously, it doesn’t matter which one) to give you the energy you’re looking for.

Create a positive productivity affirmation Positive affirmations are not just for your “spiritual friend.” An affirmation, or mantra, can put your mind, body, and spirit in alignment and help you maintain that positivity and goal-pumping energy throughout the day. Maybe you need an extra confidence boost before a big meeting or want give yourself a moment of grace because you feel overwhelmed with a lot on your plate. Creating a simple phrase that you can say to yourself in those moments can make a world’s difference in powering through your day. To create your positive affirmation, look yourself in the mirror and let your inner face take over. Try answering, “What do I require today and how will I make it happen?”

Let the sun give you a burst of energy After working from home for more than a year, it’s time to get outside and breathe in the fresh morning air. A few minutes in the sun will not only give a healthy dose of Vitamin D, which is needed for regulatory cellular function and energy, but you’ll also get a burst of heat on your skin that is guaranteed to wake you up. As you take in the sun’s rays for a few minutes, you can think of all the people who make you happy and put a smile on your face. If you haven’t spoken to them in a while, this brief moment of stillness will surely remind you to send a text or email or give them a call. Plus, who doesn’t like to be thought of from time to time? Take a moment to count your blessings Now you might be feeling all gooey on the inside about how much you appreciate your loved ones. This is a great time to take out a piece of paper (or a dedicated notebook) and write down a few things you’re grateful for. This will allow you to feel positive about yourself, your surroundings, and all the things to love about your life. When you write down positive thoughts and take stock of all your amazingness, you get a serotonin boost that can be repeated again and again each time you add to your list (or a new page). When the going gets tough, look back on past entries to remind yourself of those great things.

