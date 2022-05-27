Finding a new place to live is a famously easy and carefree process, right? Right?!? Yeah, that’s what we thought. Everyone has their horror stories: sketchy landlords, disappearing listings, a “no dogs” policy that popped up after the pup moved in—there are endless ways for it to go wrong. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, you’ll just need to keep your wits about you.

Renting an apartment is a major financial commitment, so there are necessarily a lot of steps that go into it. But just remember to breathe—and be prepared to do your homework—and you’ll find a place that’s perfect for you. Here are the biggest things to remember when hunting for your new home.