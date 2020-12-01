10 Outdoor Workouts and Exercise Classes in LA
Pilates, yoga, and bootcamp workout classes are back.
The weather might be getting cooler, but that hasn’t stopped LA’s fitness and wellness worlds from finding safe, low-risk ways to participate in communal movement. By taking over parking lots, urban green spaces, and even the LA County Arboretum, studios and instructors across the city have gone outdoors with workouts adapted to fit CDC-recommended pandemic safety guidelines.
We’re all going a little stir crazy indoors, so why not shake off some of that restless energy with these ten outdoor fitness classes around the city. And in case asphalt and parking lots aren’t your thing, we’ve included plenty of workouts in natural settings as well.
HIIT/Strength: Health HouseWest Hollywood
Class Setting: Studio rooftop
Originally from Kansas City, this WeHo strength and rowing studio led weekday IG Live workouts early in the pandemic before starting their own online platform in July. Offering low-impact workouts suitable for all fitness levels, Health House cultivates an upbeat, positive community atmosphere both online and in-person. Workouts include the glute-targeting Kick Your Peach and House of Cards, a Navy SEAL-inspired workout where it all comes down to the luck of the draw. Having reintroduced 45-minute IRL classes in late October, Health House is now hosting classes featuring workout stations, including equipment and spaced eight feet apart on their rooftop. Catch them every morning of the week, and twice on weekends.
Cost: First-time customers get a month of free online classes or $30 per individual rooftop class.
How to book: Sign up on their studio website.
YOGA: Laughing Frog YogaSanta Monica
Class Setting: City park
The Westside yoga studio famous for baby goat yoga, Laughing Frog now offers daily outdoor all-levels vinyasa flows in Santa Monica’s Gandara Park. Expect instruction geared towards both spiritual and physical health, with plenty of time for savasana.
Cost: Donation-based with $12-20 suggested per individual class.
How to book: Register on their website (requires MindBody signup).
PILATES: The Studio MDRCulver City
Class Setting: Rooftop parking lot
If you’ve been missing indoor Megaformer Pilates, this Lagree-style Microformer class on the roof of the Platform’s valet parking garage is for you. It may not be the most scenic of surroundings, but that’s pandemic group fitness for you. Studio MDR’s 45-minute outdoor classes cap capacity at ten, with classes offered every weekday morning from 6 am to 12 pm, then again at 4pm. Weekend class start times run from 7 to 11 am.
Cost: $22 for new clients and afterwards, $35 per individual class.
How to book: Studio MDR’s Mindbody website.
YOGA: Love YogaSanta Monica
Class Setting: City park
Love Yoga’s Venice and Silver Lake studios may be closed, but its owners have kept their community going with a mix of streaming classes and daily classes in Ocean View Park. Specializing in a hybrid yoga practice that combines flowy vinyasa, form-focused iyengar and katonah, and a type of Taoist geometry-driven hatha practice, Love Yoga definitely falls well on the woo-woo side of things, but still expect flexibility-challenging poses and a mild sweat post-class. From time to time, they also offer free sponsored livestream classes for their mailing list.
Cost: $20 for drop-in class.
How to book: Love Yoga’s Mindbody website.
CARDIO/GLUTES: BundaMid-City
Class Setting: Rooftop parking lot
Yes, it’s another exercise class targeting your ass, but Bunda knows this, billing itself clearly on its website as “more than just a butt workout.” Focusing on total body strength exercises that have been known to reduce lower back and knee injuries long term, Bunda prides itself on being an everyday, low joint-impact workout that still gets your heart rate up and running. Bunda holds outdoor rooftop classes every weekday morning and afternoon, with a morning class on weekends. Class requires a resistance band and exercise cuffs, which you can buy or rent on-site.
Cost: $15 per outdoor drop-in class.
How to book: Their website (requires Mindbody signup).
YOGA: Red Diamond YogaMid-City and Marina Del Rey
Class Setting: Gym parking lot / Marina del Rey Hotel
This yoga company with locations in Mid-City and Palms might have shuttered its studios, but it’s taken both to a nearby Mid-City parking lot and the Marina del Rey Hotel for a variety of outdoor vinyasa flows and slower yin yoga every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning with a bonus sunset class on Sundays. Although most classes are catered to all levels, they’ve also been offering an intermediate class on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 pm.
Cost: $24 for drop-in or $10 for a ten-day membership.
How to book: Their website (requiring Mindbody signup).
HIIT+YOGA: Sanctuary FitnessDTLA and Pasadena
Class Setting: Gym parking lot
Centered on kaizen, a Japanese philosophy based on the idea of changing for the better and continuous improvement, Sanctuary Fitness encourages people to unplug and find “peace through perspiration.” For Angelenos closer to downtown or the San Gabriel Valley, this gym offers daily high-intensity interval training from Monday to Friday, with classes offered in the mornings and afternoons. In January, Sanctuary Fitness plans to open a West Hollywood studio as well, expanding its range to Central LA. Both Pasadena and DTLA locations also offer a weekly yoga class.
Cost: $25 for single class or seven-day trial membership.
How to book: Their website
YOGA: Yoga at Hollywood Forever CemeteryClass Setting: Fairbanks Reflection Gardens
LA’s favorite summertime movie screening locale has been converted into an impromptu yoga spot via the Yoga Garage, a donation-based collective that’s been offering regular morning kundalini and vinyasa flows near Hollywood’s dearly departed. Classes are all levels, with more playful kundalini focusing on stress management, breathwork, chanting, meditation, and deep relaxation. Check @hwdforever on Instagram for the latest schedule and instructors.
Cost: Donation-based
How to book: Some classes require RSVP’s, while others are walk-in and first-come, first-served. Refer to their IG for specific class information.
HIIT/Cardio: OrangetheoryDTLA, South Park, Marina del Rey, Torrance, and Glendale
Class Setting: Varies
This Florida-based total body workout chain has been making major moves in reopening its doors throughout Southern California. At every location, Orangetheory offers rowing machines and workout equipment for 45 minute-long workouts designed to make you sweat and push you to your personal best. Hey, at least it somewhat makes up for the closure of indoor gyms.
Cost: Varies–some locations offer the first class for $12, others are free.
How to book: Locate your closest studio, then sign up online or over the phone.
HIIT: Barry’s BootcampVenice, West Hollywood, and Beverly Grove
Class Setting: Parking lot
Would this list be complete without Barry’s, the most LA workout imaginable? Probably not. Barry’s Bootcamp may have gone global since it first opened its doors in West Hollywood over two decades ago, but its high-energy, positive fitness community vibes haven’t changed one bit, even amid a global pandemic. Barry’s HIIT classes mix cardio and strength with high BPM playlists that take your workout game to Daft Punk-level heights. Bring a towel–you’ll probably need one.
Cost: $30 per individual class.
How to book: Their website.
