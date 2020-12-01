10 Outdoor Workouts and Exercise Classes in LA

The weather might be getting cooler, but that hasn’t stopped LA’s fitness and wellness worlds from finding safe, low-risk ways to participate in communal movement. By taking over parking lots, urban green spaces, and even the LA County Arboretum, studios and instructors across the city have gone outdoors with workouts adapted to fit CDC-recommended pandemic safety guidelines.



We’re all going a little stir crazy indoors, so why not shake off some of that restless energy with these ten outdoor fitness classes around the city. And in case asphalt and parking lots aren’t your thing, we’ve included plenty of workouts in natural settings as well.