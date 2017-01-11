End Summer on a High Note With These Marijuana Strains

Strain type: Sativa

Aroma and flavor: Lemon-limey like a soda pop with extra squeezes of fresh-sliced citrus.

What it’s like: Schrom is frequently tricky to hunt down, but the 70% sativa delivers a breezy, buoyant, clear-headed high that’s completely worth the search.

What you need it for: Chilling on the back patio with your favorite people.

How to consume it: Bong, with an ice pinch.

Aroma and flavor: So much tangerine. If aromas could drip citrus juice, this one would.

What it’s like: Slow and shy to come on at first, Tangie’s high tends to hit as soon as you look the other way. It’s a tingly rush of cool, creative energy, and you’re going to want to get up and do stuff.

What you need it for: You know how you’ve been meaning to tackle that art project? Snag some Tangie and get on it.

How to consume it: Track it down as a concentrate; a dab’ll do you for the afternoon.