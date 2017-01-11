End Summer on a High Note With These Marijuana Strains

This article is contributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.
Just as rosé wine is utterly perfect for summer, and dark, malty stouts are characteristic of winter months, certain things are meant for one particular season. The same is true of cannabis strains; the following 10 might as well have been bred expressly for summertime. Everything about their aromas, flavors, and effects say sunshine, sandals, and long days spent with friends, and you won’t find anything more perfect to pair with beach volleyball, backyard barbecues, or camping under the stars.
From sweet, citrusy sativas to sticky, sunset-hued hybrids, don’t miss a single one of the following cannabis strains this season. (Hint: not sure where to find the strains? Click the Availability tab on these Leafly strain pages to figure out whether they’re available in your area.)
Super Silver Haze
Strain type: Sativa
Aroma and flavor: Earthy with hints of pine, like planting a tree in an evergreen forest.
What it feels like: With numerous coveted first-place awards, Ss is one of the most decorated strains out there, and its energetic, euphoric high is among the most classic. It’s a solid strain year-round, but its effects shine brightest from July through September.
What you need it for: Your Labor Day backpacking trip.
How to consume it: Pre-rolled joint.
Golden Pineapple
Strain type: Hybrid
Aroma and flavor: Pineapple upside-down cake, fresh out of the oven, two inches from your nose.
What it’s like: Liquid sunshine, in the form of unadulterated happiness. You’ll want to dance, hum, and hug someone.
What you need it for: Your friend’s backyard barbecue; pair it with a couple of teriyaki kebabs.
How to consume it: Vaporizer that supports dry herb.
Ingrid
Strain type: Indica
Aroma and flavor: Sweet, skunky, earthy.
What it’s like: Not all indicas are made for summer, but Ingrid is the free-wheeling hippie kid who got cool in college, came home over summer vacation, and knocked everyone’s socks off. Side effects include a desire to snuggle up in a hammock and smile around at everyone and everything.
What you need it for: Your next lakeside campout; break out a jar once you’ve settled in by the campfire for the evening.
How to consume it: Pipe.
Schrom
Strain type: Sativa
Aroma and flavor: Lemon-limey like a soda pop with extra squeezes of fresh-sliced citrus.
What it’s like: Schrom is frequently tricky to hunt down, but the 70% sativa delivers a breezy, buoyant, clear-headed high that’s completely worth the search.
What you need it for: Chilling on the back patio with your favorite people.
How to consume it: Bong, with an ice pinch.
Tangie
Strain type: Sativa
Aroma and flavor: So much tangerine. If aromas could drip citrus juice, this one would.
What it’s like: Slow and shy to come on at first, Tangie’s high tends to hit as soon as you look the other way. It’s a tingly rush of cool, creative energy, and you’re going to want to get up and do stuff.
What you need it for: You know how you’ve been meaning to tackle that art project? Snag some Tangie and get on it.
How to consume it: Track it down as a concentrate; a dab’ll do you for the afternoon.
Jillybean
Strain type: Hybrid
Aroma and flavor: Orange candy meets a creamsicle in a fruity, delicious flavor-splosion.
What it’s like: Coated in trichomes, which results in a high that’s at once cheerful, chatty, fruity and delicious.
What you need it for: Sitting on your front porch – preferably on a porch swing – with a glass of iced tea in one hand.
How to consume it: Time-to-time tokes off a vape pen.
Red-Headed Stranger
Strain type: Sativa
Aroma and flavor: Subtly spicy, tangy and herbal.
What it’s like: Zippy, jazzy, energetic.
What you need it for: Day hike motivation. The view from the top of that mountain is going to look better than ever.
How to consume it: Pipe, tincture, or baked into an edible.
Sunset Sherbet
Strain type: Hybrid
Aroma and flavor: Sweetness underscores berry flavors on the inhale, then jumps out to steal the whole show on the exhale.
What it’s like: Girl Scout Cookies may be a legendary cannabis strain, but Sunset Sherbet is its heir apparent. It builds on Gsc’s all-star genetics, then weaves in a few indica-dominant characteristics all its own.
What you need it for: A sandy beach at – you guessed it – sunset.
How to consume it: Pre-roll.
Mercury OG
Strain type: Indica
Aroma and flavor: Mercury OG expresses a complex array of floral characteristics; you’ll have a hard time taking your nose out of the jar long enough to load a bowl.
What it’s like: Get ready to relax, breathe easy, and relish a deeply pleasurable body high.
What you need it for: Your family vacation.
How to consume it: Bong or dab rig.
Purple Trainwreck
Strain type: Hybrid
Aroma and flavor: Think fragrant California wine grapes, freshly picked and about to be pressed.
What it’s like: This bold yet balanced hybrid heightens everything you love about summer, from sandy beaches to seasonal snacks. There’s also a good chance it’ll bring on a bout of the giggles.
What you need it for: An outdoor concert or afternoon of beach volleyball.
How to consume it: Shatter, wax, or a classic joint.
This article was originally published as The 10 Cannabis Strains You Must Try Before Summer's Over.
