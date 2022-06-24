The Best Suburban Neighborhoods You Should Totally Move To

Since the dawn of the American suburb, the idea of suburban living has been decidedly unsexy. It conjures up images of endless rows of uniform houses, where manicured lawns and aluminum siding rule, and the food scene is limited to a collection of drive-thrus and chains with 90-minute waits.

In many American suburbs, all of that is still true, especially as younger people and families have slowly returned to city centers. But some suburbs have set themselves apart as cities of their own, boasting bustling downtowns full of art, culture, history, and award-winning restaurants. And as rent prices in big cities keep soaring, the prospect of relocating to a smaller, cheaper town that’s still close enough to sports and airports doesn’t seem so bad.

In 2022, many suburbs are redefining the suburban lifestyle and, now, it can mean sipping craft cocktails on a rooftop half an hour from Manhattan or relaxing at a homey college baseball game southwest of Miami. It can mean paragliding just outside Denver or racing BMWs in South Carolina. Today, suburbs can be sexy, if you know where to look. If this new era of ’burb life sounds alluring, here are 10 you might want to check out.