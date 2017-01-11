The 10 Best Trips to Take With Dad This Father’s Day

2. Sail the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron

Why it’s awesome: Yes, it is possible to navigate between the various Great Lakes -- and no, you don’t have to go over Niagara Falls to do it. But because sailing all five bodies of water would take all summer, pick one area to focus on, and make it the Straits of Mackinac between Lakes Michigan and Huron. With five historic lighthouses scattered around a body of water 5mi wide, plenty of hidden spots await your wind-powered discovery.

Why it’s even better with Dad: Nothing was sweeter than the day the terrible neighbor children got off his lawn and went to college (except the day of your birth, of course). Remind him of the sweet peace and quiet of that day on Mackinac Island, a summer colony marked in its entirety as a National Historical Landmark. Not only is it ridiculously scenic, it can afford you the type of silence that only an island-wide ban on almost all motor vehicles can bring.