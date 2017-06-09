Lifestyle

Water Guns That Are Actually Fun for Adults

By Published On 06/09/2017 By Published On 06/09/2017
water guns for summer
Cole Saladino/Daniel Fishel/Thrillist
More From Live Your Best Summer

related

Lifestyle
The 13 American Beaches You Need to Hit This Summer

related

Lifestyle
15 Books to Bring to the Beach With You This Summer

related

Lifestyle
The Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State

Trending

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

related

Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box

related

Watching Kids Struggle to Use a VCR Will Make You Feel Ancient

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

Stuff You'll Like

related

Mr. Met Got Fired For Flipping Off a Fan

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

related

Queue Up, Because Kiwi Sorbet Bars Are Now a Thing

Because you need to make every second of summer count, Thrillist’s Live Your Best Summer is here to make sure you’ll have no regrets come Labor Day -- other than the fact that summer’s over.

hat does summer feel like? As an adult, it feels like the burning heat of a steering wheel on your morning commute, and three months of overall, consistent sweatiness. But back when you were a kid, it was a jet stream of cool water, smacking you right on the face, courtesy of your asshole cousin Louis who always started playing before everyone was ready.
 
Summer used to feel like Super Soakers and water balloons. And the good news: It still can. Just because you are an adult, doesn’t mean you can’t buy (or make!) any of these highly advanced hydration shooting systems. Actually, being an adult means you can buy/make these whenever the hell you want -- and then eat four pints of ice cream afterwards, bedtime be damned. Congrats!
 
Plus, you can fill them with tequila now, too.

Related

related

The Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State

related

I Tested the $450 Champagne Gun and It Literally Backfired

related

All 25 Flavors of Haribo Gummies, Ranked
More From Live Your Best Summer

related

Lifestyle
The 13 American Beaches You Need to Hit This Summer

related

Lifestyle
15 Books to Bring to the Beach With You This Summer

related

Lifestyle
The Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State

related

The Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State
water gun bike
Sky Rocket Fuze Cyclone Bike Water Blaster | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The one that straps to your bike

(Sky Rocket Fuze Cyclone Bike Water Blaster)
For vigilant cyclists who pedal to work, this is an ideal way to tell grazing pedestrians in the bike lane to GTFO. It even works if they have headphones on. I know, right?

The dunk tank

(Soak 'n' wet)
If you have $250 to burn and a desire to turn your backyard into the county fair, this pre-made, scaled-down dunk tank might be for you. Carnies not included... but will probably show up if you ask them.

water gun
Toysmith Wave Thrower | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The portable option

(Toysmith Wave Thrower)
This gun isn’t a great portable option because it’s small, it allows you to plug in any old plastic water bottle for ammunition, which makes it shockingly resourceful. Personally, I keep one of these babies strapped to my left calf 24/7, just in case a rowdy bunch of fourth-graders attack me.

The “Big Ass Gun”

(Bininbox Black Big Shooter)
This one is an off-brand Super Soaker, but it is cheap as heck, extremely large, and comes with all types of cool-looking (but probably useless) dongles and such. It’s everything you look for, and everything you need in a water gun.

water gun
Super Soaker Arctic Shock Water Blaster | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The one with something extra

(Super Soaker Arctic Shock Water Blaster)
So, it’s kind of mean, but also brilliant: This devious machine has built-in ice chambers to make sure the water stays super cold, all the time. This is just one step ahead of everything else in the game -- like some Bobby Fischer of Super Soaker, shit.

Balloon launcher

(Original SlingKing)
If chucking water grenades is more your style, this wrist-rocket for water balloons will do nicely. Pro tip: Fill balloons with Sriracha, call it a “flying spicy boi.”

drone water gun
Water Jetter Helicopter | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The helicopter gun

(Water Jetter Helicopter)
In theory, you could fly this helicopter across your office and anonymously spray your boss in the face with pickle brine. In theory.

The world-famous Champagne gun

(Champagne Gun)
So, this is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. If you are interested in hearing/seeing more, this should wet (hehe) your beak.

My Air Cannons/YouTube

The water balloon mortar/launcher combo

(DIY)

Now, when you are bored with using the helicopter with your boss, you can (in theory!) use this weirdly powerful water balloon mortar gun, or the slightly more portable but still wildly intense water balloon bazooka to gracefully drench their car from 500+ feet. That kind of highbrow tomfoolery is what summer is all about.

The slime cannon

(DIY)

If -- for some reason -- shooting regular H2O doesn’t get your rocks off anymore, you can build this fully functional slime shooting gun to up the ante this summer. It’s like Nickelodeon, weaponized.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He's been wet this entire time. Follow him: @wilfulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's What Happens When You Live Life Without Fear for a Week
Cotton_May17

related

READ MORE
Weep at These Mother’s Day Stories Then Call Your Mom
Pandora_Apr17

related

READ MORE
Enter the PANDORA Jewelry Mother’s Day Sweepstakes
Pandora_Apr17

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More