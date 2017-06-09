Water Guns That Are Actually Fun for Adults

W hat does summer feel like? As an adult, it feels like the burning heat of a steering wheel on your morning commute, and three months of overall, consistent sweatiness. But back when you were a kid, it was a jet stream of cool water, smacking you right on the face, courtesy of your asshole cousin Louis who always started playing before everyone was ready.



Summer used to feel like Super Soakers and water balloons. And the good news: It still can. Just because you are an adult, doesn’t mean you can’t buy (or make!) any of these highly advanced hydration shooting systems. Actually, being an adult means you can buy/make these whenever the hell you want -- and then eat four pints of ice cream afterwards, bedtime be damned. Congrats!



Plus, you can fill them with tequila now, too.