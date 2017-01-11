6 Things I Learned About Celebrities From Attending a Knicks Game With One

Celebrities get to use a special entrance

That's a solid perk for scoring VIP tickets. But in front of the exclusive entrance to the Delta Sky360 Club, the nice ticket-taker lady tells us that, while it offers free, all-you-can-eat food, you've gotta pay for your booze.

Worse, though, there's no energy here yet. It doesn't feel like we're going to watch a basketball game; it's like we're at a party no one's shown up to yet. The Knicks and my seventh-grade birthday party have a ton in common.

So we have to make our own fun. On the way in, I tell him I'm making an audio recording of everything that happens tonight so I can listen back to what he said later and quote him correctly. Standard journalistic practice -- except... "You're wearing a fucking wire!" he yells, in a sing-song-y way that somehow implies both malice and joy.