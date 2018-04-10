Everything You Need to Know About the Boston Marathon

Inspired by the 1896 Summer Olympics in Athens, the Boston Marathon has welcomed the toughest of the tough along a 26.2-mile journey for well over a century. Marking its 122nd year, the Marathon has grown from just 15 to now 30,000 participants -- and that doesn’t even include a fraction of the fans. Last year, 1 million spectators made their way to watch the runners zoom on by.
With an incredible spirit from participants and all who watch, the Marathon is a testament to “Boston Strong,” felt in the race, in the stands and around the world. Now five years since the Boston bombings, crowds will come together to witness another year of triumphant moments in so many lives.
This year, the Marathon, organized by the Boston Athletic Association, celebrates a “Year of Service” -- an ode to the 1918 Boston Marathon Military Relay and all firefighters, doctors, nurses, military, law enforcement and BAA volunteers serving the local community and country.
So get your signs ready and prepare to wreck your voice, here’s what you need to know before the big day.
When does the race start and end?
Marathon Monday kicks off on April 16, or Patriots' Day, with the first race starting before 9am. See below for all start times:
- 8:40am: Mobility impaired
- 9:02am: Men’s push-rim wheelchair
- 9:04am: Women’s push-rim wheelchair
- 9:25am: Handcycle & duos
- 9:32am: Elite women’s
- 10:00am: Elite men’s and Wave One
- 10:25am: Wave Two
- 10:50am: Wave Three
- 11:15am: Wave Four
*Start times are tentative and subject to change
According to the BAA’s website, participants will have until 5:30pm to cross the finish line as awards commence at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel from 5-6pm.
What else is going on around the Marathon?
Marathon Weekend has plenty of activities to get you ready for the main event including the BAA’s 5K, Invitational Mile, Relay Challenge on Saturday, April 14 and pre-race dinner at City Hall Plaza from 4-8pm on Sunday, April 15.
In addition, the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo (free and open to the public) will be taking place Friday through Sunday at 200 Seaport Boulevard in downtown Boston. While you’re there, you can catch a glimpse of the elite athletes picking up their bibs, scope out some official race swag, and sit in on the inspirational “Runner’s Seminar Series,” with topics led by former Marathon winners.
What's the route like?
The course map begins in Hopkinton and ends at the legendary finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square. While en route, runners will pass through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before reaching the city. The route also follows along Commonwealth Avenue and Beacon Street before hitting the final and most famous turns of the Marathon, “Right on Hereford, left on Boylston.” Check out BAA’s course map for a complete look at the race.
When will streets be closed?
According to the BAA’s website, streets closures will be enforced approximately during the following times:
- Hopkinton: 7am-1:30pm
- Ashland: 7:15am-1:45pm
- Framingham: 8:30am-2:15pm
- Natick: 8:30am-2:45pm
- Wellesley: 8:30am-3:15pm
- Newton: 8am-4:15pm
- Brookline: 9:15am-5:15pm
- Boston: Variable-6:30pm
For a complete list of street closures, keep an eye on the City of Boston’s website for both Saturday and Monday closures.
To all of those relying on the MBTA to get around, remember that Copley and Arlington stations will be closed on Monday.
Where are the best places to watch the race?
The starting line in Hopkinton: Head to Main Street to cheer on runners as they take their first steps into the race. Participants will be preparing all morning nearby at the Athletes’ Village behind Hopkinton Middle and High School, about a 40-minute drive from the city.
Scream Tunnel at Wellesley College: A tradition that has lasted over 40 years, the Scream Tunnel at Wellesley College is known for its maximum volume and affectionate support. Halfway through the race, runners can expect high fives, hugs, and kisses from these students. That’s right, kisses. The Scream Tunnel is also known for the students’ decorative signs. Runners can head to the official Facebook page to request a sign and saying.
Heartbreak Hill in Newton: At mile 20, runners embark on Heartbreak Hill, a notorious half-mile run uphill. This may be considered one of the more difficult points of the race, second to running a total of 26.2 miles. Crowds gather to restore faith and energy into each runner as they make their ascent. If you’re not afraid to unleash your emotions, this might be where participants appreciate it most.
Boston College: Welcoming runners with a massive “The Heartbreak is Over” sign at mile 21, you’ll be surrounded by raging college students and their scenic campus. If you’re up for the party atmosphere amongst a beautiful backdrop, you’ll feel right at home here.
Coolidge Corner: If you want to witness runners nearing the end of the race without heading into the city, Coolidge Corner (mile 23) is a quaint spot to claim your territory. With little shops and happening restaurants, you’ll have your pick of places to visit after realizing you’re tired from standing, which you’ll immediately regret saying to yourself.
Kenmore Square: Since 1959, Red Sox fans have enjoyed home games every Patriots' Day. The excitement from the 11am game rushes out onto the streets as fans hurry to see runners embark on their last mile. If you like sports, you won’t want to miss your chance to bask in these moments.
The finish line on Boylston Street: Watch each runner achieve a personal milestone after they cross the finish line. You’ll feel so proud and overcome with emotion that you might as well have been in the race -- maybe next year. With thousands of picture-perfect moments going on, you’ll want to snap a picture or two to capture the elation from the participants and the fans.
If you’re watching from home (or secretly on your second computer screen at work), you can tune into the live stream to watch the race live on CBS Boston or NBC Sports.
Are there any post-race activities?
From 6:30-10pm, Fenway Park will host the official post-race party presented by you guessed it, Sam Adams. Tickets are available for purchase ($25 each) during the weekend’s expo. While you’re there, make sure to try Sam Adams' Boston 26.2 Brew. This limited release beer is only available on-tap at select locations; see the Sam Adams map to find out where else you can enjoy the exclusive brew.
How do I qualify for the Boston Marathon next year?
So you’re feeling inspired, that’s great! To participate in the 2019 Marathon, there are a few things to consider, starting with the qualifying times. The qualifying standard corresponds to both age and gender. For example, men ages 18-34 years old are expected to run a certified marathon course (see the BAA's qualifying races page) within 3 hours and 5 minutes -- women in the same age group are expected to run within 3 hours and 35 minutes.
The window to start qualifying has begun! According to the BAA website, times must be run on or after September 16, 2017, and will be accepted until registration comes to a close in the fall of 2018 (usually the second week of September).
But wait, there’s more! Meeting the time standard does not guarantee entry, simply the opportunity to submit for registration. The process works like this: the fastest qualifiers register first. For example, for the 2018 Marathon, runners who beat their time standard by 20 minutes or more were able to apply for entry first. Then, two days later, runners who beat the time standard by 10 minutes or more applied. This went on until the field size hit capacity, which in 2018, was 30,000 official entrants. Overall, registration took place over three days and accepted athletes that ran 3 minutes and 23 seconds (or faster) than their qualifying time. Long story short, train to beat your respective time!
