I Built My Own House From the Ground Up -- and You Can Too

Don’t beat yourself about the parts of the job that you can’t do yourself. Some stages can only move as fast as it takes a part to arrive or a contractor to do it properly. Just don’t let it stall. Fill that wait time with the tasks that you can do -- or educate yourself while you’re waiting so you have the know-how to do it properly.

Fast-forward a few months and Gregory is back on track, having tackled some of the remaining big projects by hand, including pouring the cement for the propane tanks, and laying the wide-plank floors -- two tasks he had no idea how to execute before this endeavor. But between the underrated ability of adults to continue to soak up information, and sources of knowledge so obvious you almost wouldn’t think to hit them up, things just came together. “Little by little as I’ve gone along, I’ve just gotten better at it and learned more stuff,” he says. “If you don’t want to pay somebody a fortune to do whatever it is you need done, [I’ve] found that I could go to the hardware store and ask them how to do stuff.”