Can Cannabis Be Self Care?

My mind hasn’t stopped racing since May. Besides the typical work stress, there was suddenly a year’s worth of social events on my calendar: lunches with my grandmother, catchup drinks, an impromptu cross-country trip to meet a friend’s dog, weddings, bridal showers, baby showers. Plus, we added in the confusing patchwork of COVID guidelines that seemed to change as frequently as the weather… which was just as anxiety-inducing.

When I feel this way, I try to lean into “self care” to quiet things down. I’m not talking about sitting in a bathrobe at a spa all day (although, that’s definitely appreciated every now and then), but rather taking that necessary pause to be present and reset, however I felt like I needed it.

This time, though, my usual tactics weren’t working. I couldn’t keep myself from grabbing my phone while I was trying to read, the savasana at the end of an online yoga class felt too short and too long at once, and hobbies that had excited me in April seemed like more work after a whole weekend of socializing or long day at the (still virtual) office.

So, I decided to switch things up a bit — with cannabis. In the past, I always thought of cannabis as a group activity, but once recreational use was legalized in my state, I started to rethink that assumption. I visited my nearest Liberty dispensary because of their super convenient online shopping/in-store pick-up option, which was a huge improvement over the, er, shadier ways of acquiring cannabis in the past. After doing some research, I landed on trying three new-to-me products: a pre-rolled joint from Garcia Hand Picked, Jerry Garcia’s cannabis line; a package of low-dose Do Drops edibles; and an oil cartridge from Strane. My plan was to use each during my usual self-care activities and take note of the differences I noticed (or not!). Here’s how it went: