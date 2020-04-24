Lifestyle Sponsored by 4 Tips for Taking Your Cinco de Mayo Celebration Virtual Sponsored by

Thrillist

Over the years, Cinco de Mayo has come to represent celebrating the beginning of the warmer months with friends, good food, and great drinks. And even though this year will be a little different, you can still keep the spirit of the holiday alive by virtually hosting a Cinco de Mayo party from the safety of your home. Here’s how.

Tip 1: Infuse your margaritas with flavor As a special occasion, Cinco de Mayo calls for a special margarita. We asked expert mixologist Lulu Martinez to come up with a delicious -- and easy -- twist on the classic, and she delivered this spicy strawberry-infused gem: Strawberry & Jalapeño Margarita by Lulu Martinez (Serves 4) INGREDIENTS: 6 ounces strawberry* and jalapeño infused Tequila Don Julio Blanco

4 ounces fresh lime juice

1.25 ounces agave syrup**

1.25 ounces filtered water

Garnish: 4 jalapeño slices, 4 strawberry slices DIRECTIONS: 1. To make the strawberry & jalapeño infused tequila, slice 1 whole jalapeño lengthwise (devein and deseed) and gather 4 whole strawberries. Add both to a medium bowl and break open strawberries with muddler or wooden spoon. Add 6 ounces of Tequila Don Julio Blanco and let sit for 30 minutes.

2. In a pitcher, add lime juice, agave syrup, and water. Use a whisk to mix together for 20 seconds.

3. Strain infused Tequila Don Julio Blanco into the pitcher with other ingredients. Give it a quick stir.

4. Serve in a rocks glass over ice and garnish with jalapeño and strawberry slices. *If you can’t find strawberries, try another fruit, like blackberries or raspberries

**If you don’t have agave you can use simple syrup.

Tip 2: Bring out the festive flair We’ve all been cooped up inside quite a bit lately. While we’re not going out to celebrate Cinco, we can add a little flavor and flair to our surroundings so it feels like we’re out and about. Dressing colorfully and putting up DIY decorations like streamers and banners are great touches. Or, if you have a more specific atmosphere in mind -- like, hey, the bar you’d usually celebrate at! -- you can upload a virtual background to get into the spirit.

THRILLIST

Tip 3: Share a recipe Send an easy appetizer recipe around to party guests beforehand so you can all partake in the same bites, and chat about the pitfalls and successes of pulling it off. You can also have everyone set up their own personal taco bar and compare and contrast the fillings, toppings, and garnishes.