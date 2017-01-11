This Bartender Can Dance Circles Around You

By the time I get to Pouring Ribbons at 6pm, the Manhattan craft cocktail bar tucked away on Ave B and E. 14th Street, Courtney Colarik has been there for three hours -- but she doesn’t mind. In the hours before I show up, she’s already prepared the ice cylinders that fit perfectly in the bar’s rocks glasses. She’s made sure bottles are full for service. She’s prepared fresh juices and garnishes. It’s meticulous work, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I really like the discipline. I really like the ritual. [One] of the best parts for me is when you get here and you’re setting up and are in this almost meditative mood because you’re doing the same thing [you do every time],” she says. “It reminds me of ballet class.”