How Making Fishing Rods by Hand Can Change the Way You Look at Life

Rodmaking educates the fisherman, and vice versa

There's a relationship between love for (or at least intrigue in) the functionality of the instrument and the technical aspects of its creation. To build a great fly rod, you have to know what a perfect cast of the line demands from both fisherman and pole.

Aaron credits his work with slowing down his cast when he's on the river. "It really made me think about the physics of the rod and what I was really trying to do," he says. "Prior to making rods, I just watched people cast and tried to imitate them without much thought. Since I started making and designing rods, I focus more on understanding the science behind it. Why is the loop falling apart on my back cast? Is it me or the rod? Why can't I punch this cast through the wind or cast big flies? You can't cast every rod the same way. You need to modify your cast to fit the rod -- and that requires learning how your movements impact the line and fly. I just never really gave that much thought before I started making rods."