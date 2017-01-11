Every Type of Person You Need at Your Pool Party

The person whose pool it is

It seems obvious, but many a party has happened where some newcomer looks around and goes “Wait, whose place is this?” Give thanks to your hosts, people! There would be no party without them/YOU.

The official DJ

Someone who actually knows what the song of the summer is and not the song of 2003. How many pool parties have been screeched to a halt from the incorrect use of early ‘00’s emo? Far, far too many (one is too many).