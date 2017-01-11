What to Do in San Francisco, For Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime
South Beach
11:30am: Drink on the patio at Momo’s
If the sun is shining and the Giants are playing, there’s only one place to be before the game and it’s outside at Momo’s while you people watch and enjoy a cold one. View on Map
1pm: Take yourself out to the ballgame
Head across the street to AT&T to catch a Giants day game during baseball season. View on Map
3:30pm: Grab a cocktail and oysters at Lord George
Yeah, you probably ate at the game (hi, garlic fries), but there’s always room for cocktails and oysters, so stop by this bar across the street from South Park for both. The gin martini is perfection. View on Map
Embarcadero
1pm: Eat lunch at Gott’s Roadside
This first stop is all about fuel, in the form of a double cheeseburger and a black & white shake. View on Map
2pm: Explore the Exploratorium
Just a short walk away is a hands-on museum that will entertain even the most easily bored child. Which, uh, hopefully is not you since you’re a grownup. The Giant Mirror and Monochromatic Room are some of the more interesting visual exhibits, but basically everything in this place is super fun. If you can, make a reservation for the Tactile Dome where you’ll feel your way through total darkness all while exclaiming how cool it is. View on Map
5pm: Drinks and dinner at Hog Island Oyster Company
You might not be starving after your huge burger lunch, but you’re still going to want to head back to the ferry building for oysters and craft cocktails with waterfront views. And if you are super hungry, the grilled cheese is one of the best in the city. View on Map
Inner Sunset
1:30pm: Eat a late lunch at Park Chow
This café’s salads, sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas are good, but you’re not leaving without a piece of pie and that’s an order. View on Map
2:45pm: Visit the California Academy of Sciences
Head over to the park and get ready to spend a couple of hours at one of SF’s best museums. First things first: the penguin feeding at 3pm. After that, the rain forest, aquarium, and living roof are musts. As is the planetarium at showtime. View on Map
5pm: Play board games at the Little Shamrock
Right outside the park is the Little Shamrock, an Irish watering hole with low prices, free popcorn, and lots of board games. Take a load off on a comfy couch and rest those tired dogs over a beer and a game of Monopoly. View on Map
SoMa
2pm: Visit the new SFMOMA
The new SFMOMA is all anyone can talk about, and for good reason. In theory it would take several days to see everything, so just commit to a few hours and check out the Fisher Collection and the Alexander Calder outdoor sculpture garden on the third floor. Tomorrow is another day. View on Map
5pm: Relax with a cold beer at Black Hammer Brewing
This open and airy tasting room is the perfect place to kick back, drink some beer, check your email (there’s free wi-fi), and hopefully pet a dog or four. You can’t go wrong with a flight of four. View on Map
6:45: Indulge in a Marlowe Burger
What better way to end the day than by heading to Marlowe for delicious cocktails and the famous burger? No better way, that’s what way. View on Map
Cole Valley
4pm: Get a Tarot reading at Sword and Rose
The Sword and Rose is hidden in the back of a courtyard on Carl Street, which seems about right for a place that sells handcrafted incenses and oils, spiritual stones and crystals, AND visions of the future. It may sound hokey, but people swear by the Tarot readings. Just make an appointment ahead of time. View on Map
5pm: Play ping pong at Finnegan’s Wake
After you find out about your future, head down the block to Finnegan’s Wake and either drown your sorrows or celebrate with a beer from the bar. Then head out to the back garden and play ping pong ‘til the sun goes down. Or when you get tired of picking the ball up off the ground. View on Map
6:30pm: Dinner and drinks at Padrecito
Just another short hop away is Padrecito. Make a 7pm reservation so that you have time to grab a La Copa Verde (mezcal, chipotle powder, cilantro, lime) at the bar before you sit down to eat. (The guac and braised pork belly tacos are both worth the visit.) View on Map
Castro
6pm: Split a sandwich from Ike’s Place
Yes, you’re going to want your own, but you’re getting dinner in just a few hours and they’re huge, so if you can bear to, split one. The Matt Cain (Godfather Sauce, Provolone, Roast Beef, Salami, Turkey) never ever disappoints. View on Map
7pm: Sing-a-long at the Castro Theater
You’ll have to check the calendar and plan accordingly, but if you’re lucky, there will be a sing-a-long to Grease, The Little Mermaid, or maybe even… wait for it… Frozen (!!!). If not, there’s always a classic favorite playing at this old school movie theater. Which is almost as good as singing “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman” at the top of your lungs. Almost. View on Map
9pm: Dine al fresco at Starbelly
Ask for a seat on the back patio and feast on spaghetti with bacon and jalapeño under the twinkling lights. View on Map
Presidio
4pm: Bowl a strike at Presidio Bowl
You know the drill: put on the shoes, fill up the jukebox, and bowl until your thumbs hurt. Or when you’re sick of losing. View on Map
6pm: Eat at Off the Grid’s Twilight at the Presidio
Okay, so this one is only on Thursdays during the spring and summer, but it’s always a good time as there are cabanas, fire pits, live music, and plenty of food trucks. Not a Thursday? Head to Arguello for elevated Mexican fare. View on Map
8:30pm: Appreciate the beer selection at Sessions at the Presidio
There are over 100 beers to choose from, so it’d be a shame to go home without having at least one. View on Map
Mission
7:30pm: Peruse the murals in Clarion Alley
Assuming the sun is still up, take a stroll down Clarion Alley and take in a huge array of socially-conscious, colorful murals by tons of local artists.
8:15pm: Play mini golf at Urban Putt
Head to SF’s only indoor miniature golf course that’s housed in a historic Victorian building (really, can there be that many anywhere?). There will probably be a wait, so head to the bar for tasty cocktails, like the on tap Bold Fashioned, and bar bites like fried chicken and waffle skewers. View on Map
10:30pm: Drinks and dinner at Beretta
Call Beretta 15 minutes before you leave Urban Putt to put your name on the waitlist. When you arrive, ask the bartender for a Diablo (tequila, lime, ginger, agave, cassis) to sip on while you wait. No worries about rushing at this stop; Beretta serves their entire menu, including fantastic pizzas and risotto, until 1am every night. View on Map
Polk Gulch
8:30pm: Listen to a show in the dark at Audium
Okay, so this is a few blocks away from Polk Street, but it’s still the perfect place to start your night. What is it? Think of it as sound sculptures you listen to in the dark, ‘70s style. Shows are only on Friday and Saturday nights. View on Map
10pm: Get a shot of Fernet at R Bar
You’ll need a drink after the show. Get one at this local dive bar known for selling the most Fernet in all of SF (just make sure you’re on foot). View on Map
Midnight: Grub down at Grubstake
Linger at R Bar longer if you want ’cause this late night diner stays open 'til 4am. If you’re really hungry, start with the Caldo Verde and then follow it up with a cheeseburger with bacon. And another beer while you’re at it. View on Map
