Everything You Need for an Awesome Picnic

Blanket? Check… and duh. Throwing the perfect picnic requires a nod to tradition, of course, but you can do a lot better, and throw a picnic for the ages. From swank snacks to an ingenious mini-barbecue, we’ve got all you need to make the whole park jealous.

Not just any picnic blanket

No. Gone are the days of a thin sheet laid out in the grass to get muddy and covered in ants. Real ballers relax on blankets like this travel rug, made from recycled vintage denim. It’s nice and thick, and so provides a cushion for your fine dining (later), plus you can probably re-repurpose it as a pair of jeans someday.