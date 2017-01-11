Five Looks You Need This Fall

If you’ve missed the small comfort of being able to rock sleeves without turning into a waterfall -- you’re in luck. Autumn is just around the corner and with it, the promise of good TV, unintentionally hilarious think pieces on pumpkin spice, and of course, fall clothes. We’ve curated the most important five looks you’ll want to show off in these days of apple pie and crackling bonfires.
Don’t underestimate the power of looking good while running menial errands, especially in fall layers. A little bit more coverage than summer, a little bit less Michelin Man than winter -- fall hits that aesthetic sweet spot of effortless style. Should you run into your ex while picking up milk & eggs, well... thank us later.
Henley
Everybody looks good in a Henley. Everybody. Men, women, children, pets -- everybody. So cop this forest green one from Life After Denim, an L.A. brand founded by childhood friends that embraces classic American style. Layer it or toss a jacket over it before crunching some leaves underfoot.
Vintage Lambskin Suede Jacket
Brown leather is peak fall aesthetic, especially this distressed lambskin suede number that will be a staple in your closet for many chilly months to come. Pair it with Wayfarers at your own peril -- the paps might think you’re famous.
Slim Stretch Jeans
A good pair of jeans is as necessary as oxygen, so get to rollin’ up those cuffs on these slim leggers and show off your rugged boots.
George Lug Brogue Lace Up
Detailing like this should not be reserved for the fancy Oxfords you only wear when the SO’s parents are in town. Boots like this genuine Horween leather pair by Frye, part of the brand’s Modern Icons Collection, will keep your ankles warm from the fall chill while coupling classic brogue style with a sturdy rubber lug sole.
Whether or not you love your 9 to 5, you sure spend a lot of time there. Start the season (or, as they say in business, “quarter”) fresh with a few new staples that’ll turn some heads in a way that might make HR nervous.
Full Canvas Tailored Blazer
What better way to welcome Q4 than with a well-made suit jacket? This blazer by Brooklyn Tailors is meticulously crafted by hand-sewing horsehair canvas to the front, giving you that sharp “I’m about to guarantee repeat business” look.
Classic Navy Super Tailored Trousers
To get your butt in gear, sheath it in these matching BT slim leg suit pants made of wool woven in Italy. That’s in Europe, not Brooklyn.
The Oxford Shirt
Ever wondered what the difference is between a button-up and a button-down? The collar, like the one on this Oxford by JackThreads, is kept in place by, you guessed it, buttons. So go ahead and build the foundations of your 9 to 5 look with your own well-made button-down.
Greet the season with a briefcase that’s basically designed to make your boss jealous. This baby, made by The Frye Company, is all straight lines and leather craftsmanship held together with foundry-forged buckles -- when you plop this on the conference room table, they’ll know you are a force to be reckoned with.
Any chill time spent in uncomfortable clothes is chill time wasted. Load up on soft fleeces and sweats this season to make the most of the coziest months of the year.
Burton All Day Long Beanie
It looks like second grade teachers across the country have collectively agreed to perpetuate the myth that 90% of heat leaves the body through the head in a bid to get kids to wear their hats. Bet they wouldn’t have needed this much convincing if they had this beanie by Burton. (Probably.)
Joggers
Super soft and 80% cotton, these heather gray joggers are what you need to be wearing during your down time, because Cheeto-stained sweatpants in the age of athleisure seems sinful. Also, they’re made in the good ‘ol US of A, with 5% of the profits going straight to the factory workers who make them -- so it seems a little extra sinful to abstain from this fantastic fleece find.
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
We’re betting this simple black crewneck is going to spend more time out of your dresser than in. Wear it as is or layer it over a Henley when the going gets brisk and windy.
Owen High Tops
If you’re gonna chill, chill luxuriously -- because even leisure time has standards. These black-on-black high-tops by Frye are made with tumbled, full-grain Italian leather and oiled suede and, paired with a crew neck and some joggers, make the perfect match for longboarding over to the local coffee joint for some cold-weather lounging. Hey, you never know who you’re going to meet over a cup.
Hey -- even if you guys don’t click, wouldn’t you like to be known as “the guy with the great shoes” in your date’s lexicon of failed rendez-vous?
Classic Black Oxford
The Mods of the ‘60s broke all the rules all the time while wearing this shirt -- why don’t you? It might be called a button-down, but go ahead and unbutton that collar. Feels good!
Jordan Crew Sweater
If you’re not planning on breaking any rules with that Oxford shirt, layer it under this 100% cotton crew neck sweater by Life After Denim. Don’t you know what they say about people who know how to layer their clothing? (We don’t actually know -- but we’re sure it’s positive.)
511 Slim Fit Jeans
The 511 Slim Fit is exactly what you need for date night, besides, you know, good deodorant and confidence. It boasts a modern slim fit from waist to leg with just enough room for when your date-night jitters get the best of you and everything starts to feel constricting and sweaty.
Brayden Lace Up
What you’re wearing on your feet is always crucial -- but doubly so on date night. It’s one of the first things your date will notice, so be sure to impress with Frye’s streamlined version of the traditional combat boot, part of the brand’s Modern Icons Collection. Who’s more trustworthy to navigate a corn maze with than a person wearing combat boots?
Excited for crisp fall nights of clear skies and bonfires? Halloween festivals and apple picking? Getting away from long lines of the seasonal pumpkin spice crowd at your local coffee shop? Well, it’s never too early to start packing. (We swear.)
As beautiful as Fall is -- it's a weird time, weather wise. Do you need the slightly heavier jacket, or will your denim number do? Are gloves overkill? And when you factor in traveling to a different place with a whole new set of climate rules -- what is wrong with you, San Francisco -- it starts to seem slightly overwhelming. So here's a tip -- take a scarf. They don't take up much space, and you won't be sorry to have it.
Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Channel your inner, bearded Rick Grimes with this Sherpa Trucker jean jacket by Levi's -- except instead of killing zombies, you’ll be killing your previous time on the trail.
Black Slim Fit denim
Black denim is a safe bet that will always have an edge. These low-rise moto-inspired jeans will have you fitting in while standing out, no matter where you end up on your weekend excursion.
William Lug Lace Up
Whether you’re headed off the grid for maximum views of fall foliage or traveling for some sudsy Oktoberfest festivities, you’re going to need a shoe that keeps up with you. With its lug sole and sturdy leather construction, lace yourself into the William Lugs by Frye and conquer your weekend trip.