Sure, fall is prime time for leaf peepers and pumpkin spice everything -- but there is an even more intense way to appreciate autumn: sport tree climbing. Throughout New York and New England, these climbers use advanced rope techniques to scale to the tops of some of the prettiest fall trees in the country. We teamed up with Bai to catch up with a few of these climbers to see how it’s done. Not surprisingly, they told us sports tree climbing is one of the best ways to experience nature, especially during autumn -- and definitely more epic than staying at a bed and breakfast.
Forget Watching The Trees Change, You Should Climb Them Instead
By Thrillist Published On 11/17/2017