FOUND: Where All the Cowboys (and Cowgirls) Have Gone

It’s not uncommon to hear; cowboys and cowgirls grow up around horses and learn how to ride them at an early age, ultimately entering a career cutting cattle, or its sports equivalent in the rodeo.

Lindy Burch first got the bug to pursue a life in training cutting horses -- the quarter horses that have been used since the mid-1800’s to separate and guide cattle on drives and ranches -- when she was barely a teenager. She went on to become one of the top National Cutting Horse Association riders in the country and continues to train and ride at her Oxbow Ranch in Weatherford, TX.

“I started when my father rode horses and I rode horses with him just for fun. And one day, I saw a cutting horse show,” Burch says. “It intrigued me and I decided that’s what I’m going to do. I started to work for a cutting horse trainer when I was 14 and the pay was nothing but he taught me how to ride.”