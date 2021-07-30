Banish the Sunday Scaries With These Fun Evening Activities Get some space from your Monday morning to-do list.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

Sunday sometimes gets short shrift: It's still part of the weekend, but doesn't feel like it when you spend it prepping for and worrying about the week ahead. Instead of obsessing over what you need to get done on Monday morning, make plans to actually have fun on your Sunday evening. Whether you're hanging out with your significant other or best friend, these fun activity ideas will keep the weekend going — and help you avoid the dreaded Sunday scaries.

Plan an at-home movie night Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media while halfway watching TV, use an at-home movie night as an excuse to put your phone away on Sunday evening. Set your phone to “do not disturb” mode, dim the lights, and settle in to watch a recent release or classic film. You can really make movie night feel like an event by upgrading your usual snacks. Take plain old popcorn to the next level by adding powerful flavor combinations, like honey and Sriracha or Parmesan cheese and garlic powder.

PHOTO: KAHLUA; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

Shake up a sweet cocktail Sometimes, a little indulgence just feels right. That's where a sweet cocktail comes in: It's just as satisfying as a homemade treat, but much easier. Opt for something simple, elegant, and rich, like the White Russian. With such a classic flavor combination — Kahlúa coffee liqueur and cream — it makes the ultimate after-dinner cocktail.

Face off in trivia You don't have to go to a bar to play trivia — in fact, it can be even more fun to host your own trivia for two about topics you actually know. If your significant other is a huge travel buff, quiz them on airport codes or US states. If you're going head-to-head with a pop-culture obsessed roommate, focus your trivia questions on TV shows you both know and love. Either make up your own questions, or turn to online resources like the Random Trivia Generator.

Walk to a scenic spot to watch the sunset Get some space from your Monday morning to-do list (and your home office) by taking a walk to watch the sunset. Choose a scenic destination like a park or river trail, then time your excursion so you'll get there right as the sun dips below the horizon. Walking can also be an excellent way to relieve stress: Physical activity not only reduces the level of stress hormones, but also stimulates feel-good endorphins.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

Have a board game tournament Grab a few two-player games and set up a Sunday night game tournament. Go classic with a game like checkers or chess, or channel childhood nostalgia with mancala or Crazy Eights. You can even up the stakes by making a bet on who will win — maybe the loser has to bring the winner coffee in bed on Monday morning. Nothing like a little friendly competition to get your energy up!

Be a tourist in your city Don't feel like staying home? Use a free Sunday evening as an opportunity to play tourist in your own neighborhood. Check out a local park or public art piece you've never visited before, or take a walk through a historic part of town. You might even be able to visit a local museum: some offer extended hours or discounted admission on weekends.

Sing karaoke in your living room Power up your energy levels by turning your living room into a karaoke bar. Since you control the playlist, no songs are off limits — that means even your favorite '80s power ballads and Broadway musical numbers are fair game. For the full karaoke lounge experience, download an at-home karaoke app to add visual effects and even record your performances.

STICK TO THE SCRIPT. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

KAHLÚA ® Rum With Coffee Liqueur. 20% Alc./Vol. (21.5% Alc./Vol. available only in Ohio). Product of Mexico, ©2021 Produced by the Kahlúa Company, Ft. Smith AR. Reimported by the Kahlúa company, Ft. Smith AR.