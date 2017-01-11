12 Gifts With Amazing Backstories

Elvis Nixon Puzzle

The Story: Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon being friendly is as unlikely as a cockatoo being best buds with a house cat, but on Dec. 21, 1970, White House photographer Ollie Atkins captured their (very odd) encounter. According to the Smithsonian, Elvis was interested in obtaining a badge from the federal Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, so he wrote Nixon a letter saying he would “be of any service that I can to help the country out” -- including being named a “Federal Agent At Large” with the bureau. Nixon took him up on meeting and gave him the badge, but there was no press about the incident because Elvis asked that it be kept secret. But, after Elvis died in 1977, this shot became one of the most requested photos in the National Archives' history.

Who to Get it For: Your brother, so he can hang it in his “recording studio.”