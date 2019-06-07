How to Win Father’s Day 2019 (And Earn Money Back Along the Way)

This article is your official reminder that Father’s Day is June 16, and you should start brainstorming gift ideas ASAP. However, showering your biggest fan with love can often feel daunting when it’s time to actually pay for gifts. But no one says you can’t find dad a gift he'll want and get financially rewarded for it. With your Chase debit or credit cards, activating deals on the things you love with Chase Offers means dads are happy and you earn money back on your statement. All you have to do is browse on Chase Mobile or Chase.com, activate the offers you want, shop with your card, and you’ll see the money back on your statement. Keep in mind: everyone’s offers are different, because the Chase Offers you receive are based on your spending habits. For instance, the offers in this story were those of a single Chase member using her Chase Visa Debit card. So cheers to everyone getting something they want this year. As far as what to actually get dad, here’s what we suggest:
Take him out on the town
With Chase Offers, you don’t have to sweat bullets calculating the total bill in your head when your dad asks to see the dessert menu. There’s a range of restaurant Offers to scroll through for deals (hello, carnitas tacos at Rosa Mexicano), so the only difficult decision you need to make is where to take him. It could even mean scoring dinner with a side of views, like at Chart House, which has over 26 waterfront restaurants around the country. Plus when you pay the check, that’s also money back in your account.
Plan a weekend getaway
Father's Day is the ideal spring weekend to get out and explore -- and nothing says “greatest kid ever” like an experiential gift. Book a getaway on a hospitality site, like Airbnb, whether it’s to a quiet cabin in the woods or a lake house with serene water views. If you can’t make it out of town but want to get out of the house, look for activities near you, like hikes, learning how to make pizza, or going on a bookstore crawl. Dad will be talking about this Father's Day for years.
Always bet on chocolate
There’s no denying dad loves opening up the door to a delivery person holding gifts. If chocolate is his kryptonite, send him a box of gourmet dipped strawberries like those from Shari’s Berries or Lindt. And hey, no one says you can’t order yourself a box of sweets along the way.
Give him a hand at home -- even from afar
You can get virtually anything delivered to dad or any service completed through an app. So knock a couple things off his to-do list by having groceries dropped off at his house or schedule a laundry pickup on sites like Delivery.com. If dad loves to cook but is short on time, surprise him with a delivery of fresh, pre-portioned ingredients from meal-prep brands like Home Chef.
Help dad kick back and relax
If your dad bends over backwards for you and the fam, he’s probably sore more than he’d like to admit. Chase Offers gives you the ability to get money back on gifts that maximize R&R. Give him an excuse to throw out his dull old razor by getting him an upgrade from Harry’s. Or if dad’s a fitness fanatic, book him a yoga session at Exhale Spa. He gets to work on finding his center, and you get cash back for caring.
Make his day by being sentimental
For anyone who doesn’t live in the same state as their family, there’s nothing like giving dad a memento or picture of the two of you to remember you by -- especially if you forget to call every week. But don’t just send him a print in the mail; get it adequately framed. A company like Framebridge lets you do custom framing online -- no leaving the couch required. Plus, you get money back, so there’s really no reason to skip this wall-art upgrade.
You can never go wrong with shoes
There’s no doubt your dad has already started scanning spring and summer sales for fresh kicks, so beat him to the punch. It’s easy, and won’t break the bank, to add to his shoe collection when Chase Offers features plenty of footwear from brands like Clarks. You dad can freak out over a new pair of sandals or boots that you picked out yourself, and you can rejoice when you see cash back on your statement. No one said gifting had to be hard.