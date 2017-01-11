Going Back to School in Your 30’s is Easier -- and More Rewarding -- Than You Think

Like your job? Stay, study, and get a sizeable promotion

Of course, you don't have to pack up your desk and burn your bridges to get the benefits of a few extra credits. You can also better your prospects while remaining a good company man or woman by furthering the degree you already have rather than starting something new. CareerClout career counselor Todd Gareiss often recommends a secondary degree for those whose interests coincide with an in-demand niche, like real-estate finance, as opposed to a traditional MBA, which tends to saturate the market with candidates at regular intervals. U.S. News specifically cites law, financial management, and nursing anesthesiology as fields where adding a 30-odd credit Master's degree can have the immediate effect of bumping your median potential salary well into the six figures. There are few limits to the skills you’re able to market if you take a gamble on yourself and head back to school. Gareiss does, however, recommend part-time and online programs which allow you to keep your current job while training for a new one, and more importantly save you from spending that entire pay increase on new student loan debt. Plus, you can do it from the convenience of your own home (no dorms and wearing shoes in the shower for you, you fancy adult, you).