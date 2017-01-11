9 Golf Tips That Will Help You Not Suck at Golf

4. Grip the club like you mean it

How you hold the club has a huge influence on how you hit the ball. And while there’s no single “right” way to grip it and rip it, Zander suggests these fundamentals: “If you’re a righty, hold the club in your left hand so that you can see two knuckles, with the V between your thumb and index figure pointing toward your right shoulder. When you put your right hand on the club, your palm should be facing the target. Think of it this way: whichever way your palm is pointing at impact is where the club face will be pointing, too.”



5. Take it slow

You see it all the time, golfers rushing through range sessions, banging ball after ball in rapid succession. Haste makes waste. “If you want to learn to play golf the way it’s actually played, approach the practice session as if you’re playing a round on the course,” Zander says. “With every shot, choose a different club and a different target.” Leave the balls in the bucket, Zander says, rather than dumping them out on the tray. Having to fetch them one by one will help remind you to take your time.

