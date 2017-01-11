Lifestyle

Be a Good Sport About It: Here's How to Pretend to Like Football

Published On 10/06/2016

You love your friends; your friends love you... and they also love football, which you couldn't care less about. If you don't want to miss out on quality time with your pals (or the elaborate snack spreads that grace their table every Sunday when the game is on), then huddle in close and listen up: Casually Explained is here to help. The above video breaks down the art of pretending to care about football, from brushing up on your rudimentary knowledge of the game itself and channelling the intensity of your pigskin-crazed friends, to consulting the ol' beer oracle until your social skills are adequately lubricated.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

