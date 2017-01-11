Lifestyle

Here's What It'd Be Like To Be Emeril Lagasse's Roommate

By Published On 09/29/2016 By Published On 09/29/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Who needs a regular alarm clock when you could wake up to the sound of a spirited "BAM!" echoing from down the hall, where celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse is cooking something -- maybe a Cajun-spiced omelette, or frittata with his signature tomato-meat sauce -- in the kitchen? Live vicariously through Brady Morphy, who explores what it'd be like to have the James Beard-award winning chef as a roommate. He might not be the meanest roommate you've ever had, but if it's domestic bliss with your culinary BFF that you're after, one thing is certain: you're going to need to kick your Connect Four game up a notch. 

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's What It'd Be Like if Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Was Your Roommate
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
We Redubbed 'The Little Shop of Horrors' to Comment on Instagram Influencers
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Make the Right First Impression With Your Educated Beer Order
Thrillist Studios

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like