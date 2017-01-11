Here's What It'd Be Like To Be Emeril Lagasse's Roommate

Who needs a regular alarm clock when you could wake up to the sound of a spirited "BAM!" echoing from down the hall, where celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse is cooking something -- maybe a Cajun-spiced omelette, or frittata with his signature tomato-meat sauce -- in the kitchen? Live vicariously through Brady Morphy, who explores what it'd be like to have the James Beard-award winning chef as a roommate. He might not be the meanest roommate you've ever had, but if it's domestic bliss with your culinary BFF that you're after, one thing is certain: you're going to need to kick your Connect Four game up a notch.
Lifestyle