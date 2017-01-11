Compact Design Trends That Are Changing the Modern Landscape

Compact design is changing how we live, how we travel, and even how we think of libraries. It creates opportunities to use unconventional building materials and get creative with space. Compact buildings, for example, leave more room for more preserved, open areas. And unless you like staying inside all the time, green spaces are hugely beneficial to your sanity and give you more chances to socialize with your community. This isn’t just a ploy to make you feel better about your 300-square-foot, $2,000-a-month apartment.

The small trend -- including pod hotels, food trucks, and tiny houses -- proves resourceful structures are capable of getting the job done just as well, if not better, than their traditionally larger-is-better McMansion counterparts. Here are some of the tiny trends taking the design and architecture world by storm.