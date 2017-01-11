How to Be a Parent in 2016

Get that kid an email address

“We reserved a Gmail address while our son was still in utero and our first choice was taken already, despite him having a unique name,” says Alyson, 31, a mother of one. No one wants to be reached at JohnSmith347846276@gmail.com. Even in the future. Also consider buying your baby’s first URL.



Just turn off the internet

Well finish reading this story and then turn it off. There’s too much out there that will send new parents into a tizzy. “AHHH, he just blinked three times and farted! According to the Internet, he has baby cancer!” Stop Google-ing silly stuff and consult your doctor, says Anna, 30, who spent a lot of time online at first. “My instincts were being depleted by my urge to Google everything. I realized I had major information overload.”

