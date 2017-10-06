How To Be Successful At Work & Life, According To A Young CEO

Kim Kaupe, cofounder of ZinePak, is a busy person. When she’s not appearing on Shark Tank or fostering super fans through her entertainment agency, though, she’s got an actual life to live -- from spending time with friends to squeezing in a daily workout. So we asked for her best tips to find more hours in the day -- and yes, they include waking up a bit early. (It’s worth it though, we promise.)
