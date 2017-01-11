How to Be Your Friend's Social Leader (Without Being Annoying)

If you’re reading this, one of two things are true:

1.) You are the glue that holds your friends together. You organize outings, arrange seats, and find the good restaurants next to the better ultra hip bar/arcade/barber shop/shooting range/artisanal foie gras stand.

2.) You think you are, but could be doing it a whole lot better. As a matter of fact, everyone could be doing it a whole lot better -- and if you identified with #1, take heed: just because it sounds hip doesn’t mean it’s actually a cool place to hang out. You have much to learn as well.

It used to be a lot easier to get people together in the real world if you think in terms of getting people off their backsides and taking part in an activity that doesn’t involve substituting colons, dashes, and parentheses to stand in for emotions. But it’s time get the old gang back together -- in the flesh. Here are tips on how to be the social liaison of your friend group, without annoying the crap out of them all.