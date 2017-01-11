Want to Change Careers Completely? Here’s How.

Hate your job? You’re not alone. Hate your industry? You’re not alone there, either. Have no idea how to get out of it? You’re really not alone. But changing careers isn’t as hard as you may think -- we promise. We talked to top career counselors and HR experts to bring you the must-know tricks of the trade that will help you escape your cubicle and run freely toward career bliss.



Figure out what you want to be doing

If you’re looking for a career change, chances are you despise your current profession. But try to quiet your industry rage, and look back at past jobs and focus on what you did like -- then consider what other kinds of roles might utilize those skills. “I worked with a client recently who wanted a career change but didn’t know what they wanted to do,” says Nicole Orisich, founder of Get Unstuck NYC, a career-coaching business. “We looked at their past jobs, and the parts that they always liked had a common theme.” It led Orisich to suggest a role in hospitality -- which seemed insane considering the client was an accountant. That client now works as a front office manager in a hotel -- happily ever after. Not working with a career coach? Don’t discount surveys and tests that can help focus your interests. “I took a couple of those tests, and they totally nailed two or three of the careers I’d had,” says Human Resources expert Susan Heathfield. Finally a test that may get you a job...