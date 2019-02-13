Eradicate Neckbeard and Watch Your Problems Fade Away

Neckbeards. No one likes them. No one wants them. And no one wants to be one. But sometimes, good intentions aside, mistakes get made… your beard gets a little out of line, your skin is a little irritated, and neckbeard-like behavior (mansplaining! laziness! fedoras?!) creeps in. Fear not -- because we’ve partnered with Bulldog® Skincare for Men to give some practical advice on living your best beard life, from proper grooming to shaving techniques. Follow along, get your beard on point, and watch your act follow suit.
Draw some boundaries -- and respect them
Growing out a beard is in no way a low-maintenance look. You still have to shave, now with the added responsibility of drawing symmetrical lines. On your face. While different face shapes will require different shaping techniques, one golden rule is that your beard shouldn’t get anywhere near your neckline. Simply put: it looks unkempt, rather than hot lumberjack.
Instead, envision that your left ear is point A, and your right ear is point B. Now, place two fingers above your Adam’s Apple (about an inch and a half) and consider this your point C. Everything in this semicircle is safe to grow into stubble. Anything below it on your neckline should go.
A little stubble in this region is okay from time to time, but when you’re ready to clean it up, a razor like the Bulldog Skincare Original Bamboo Razor has five tempered steel blades and a precision trimmer -- that way the lines will stay clean. As for drawing boundaries, show your Mother Earth some respect by keeping one between your daily life and the great outdoors. The Bamboo has an eco-friendly bamboo (naturally) handle, unchromed metal components, and recycled stock packaging (even its ink is environmentally friendly) -- making it one of the greenest options around. It's a great way to reduce the 2 billion plastic razors sent to the landfill each year.
Get in proper shape
Once you’ve established some clear facial boundaries, it’s time to shape up your newfound beardiness to match the rest of your head. According to Bulldog, there’s a simple rule of thumb here: shorter hair and/or the bald route typically work with a thicker beard, as they offset one another and create contrast. For the same reason, medium length hair and longer will be complemented by shorter beard styles, like stubble or tapered sideburns.
Besides your hair, Bulldog also recommends paying attention to your face shape: those with round faces will look best with a full beard (pro tip: cutting in harsh lines around your sideburns could help define your jawline). Those with a longer face will find that thinner, more structured styles will leave them looking their best.
Irritation. Don’t let it happen.
Neckbeards can be just as irritating to their bearers as they are to those who have to look at them. Why? Growing a beard from a clean-shaven face often leads to a bit of itchiness. This is because your new beard hair will pick up gross stuff in the air (Pollutants! Dust! Leftover food bits!) -- all of which irritate your skin.
To avoid this, you need to treat the hair on your face similarly to the stuff on your head. That means cleaning regularly and conditioning to keep dry skin at bay. A beard wash (like Bulldog's Original Beard Shampoo and Conditioner) and beard oil can help reduce the redness and itching that occur with brand new beards, too. And as for being irritating to others, well, if you’re not so grumpy about the itchy beard, you may find yourself acting a bit more pleasant.
Dry humor? Fine. Dry skin? Nah.
The foundation of a great beard? Skin that’s well cared for, actually. Having dry skin can lead to other irritation, but combating it doesn’t just mean using moisturizer. Wash your face in the sink (not the shower, the water is too hot! Hot water = dry skin.) daily. Exfoliating before shaving can reduce razor burn as it will lift dead skin off your face, and give you a closer shave. But if you shave daily, limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, giving your skin a break.
Beyond that, moisturizing your skin on a daily basis and using SPF to block out UV rays are also non-negotiable if you want your beard to look its best (and be comfortable). If razor burn still does creep up along your neck, products with aloe vera can help calm it down.
Finally, don’t be afraid to own your mistakes
Messing up a trim is a right of passage when growing a beard, especially if you’re shaving at home. You can conceal cosmetic mishaps by creating a taper to grow out your mistakes gracefully. And, having a taper in the first place can give you the flexibility to avoid seriously messing with your beard game. For those errors you can't hide, consider them an opportunity to try a new beard style -- whether that means nixing sideburns completely or trying a shorter, stubble look instead.