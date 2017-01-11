How to Make Your Computer Run Faster Right Now

Close your damn tabs

Tabs are a blessing for the ADD kid in all of us, allowing for back-and-forth toggling through an endless stream of your favorite websites. Bad news: that's killing your computer. On most modern browsers, like Chrome, each tab runs its own "Chrome Helper" in the background, silently eating up a ton of memory and potentially paralyzing your computer. Get in the habit of using two to three tabs total and bask in the sweet, sweet glory of speed.



Kill memory-hogging programs and unused apps

Any applications lurking on your computer that you haven’t opened for months (here’s looking at you, GarageBand) are taking up disk space and would do just as well in the Trash Bin. It’s also possible that you're currently running a single program or two that's responsible for the intense slow-down. To check how much memory your open programs are using in a given session, on a Mac go to the Activity Monitor and click on the Memory tab. On Windows, open the Task Manager and click on the Processes tab.