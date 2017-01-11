How to Play Golf Without Looking Like a Jerk

Keep a move on

Life used to move at a leisurely pace, allowing for ponderous pre-shot routines and painstaking consultations with your caddy. At least, that’s how Lord Grantham played. But that was then, and this isn’t Downtown Abbey. Chop, chop. Time’s a wastin’. Break out your laser range-finder. Get a quick gauge of your distance. Hit it. Find it. Do it again.



Follow basic phone etiquette

Back in the old days, there were no cell phones. There also wasn’t any penicillin, so let’s not get all weepy about the way things were. Progress has been made. And golf has adapted. Yes, a lot of private clubs ban cell phones altogether. But those snooty places aren’t for you. No need to be phone-phobic. You can bring one. Just set it on vibrate, and only use it if it’s urgent, not for idle chit chat, especially not if you’re holding up play.