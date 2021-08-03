How To Recreate Your Favorite Vacation at Home for a Fun, Low-Key Date Night Time to shake up your date night routine.

PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

If your relationship was built on long weekend road trips and international getaways, odds are that at-home date nights are starting to feel a little stale. Instead of sticking to the usual dinner-and-a-movie formula, shake up your typical date night routine by recreating one of your favorite vacations together at home. Whether your dream trip took place in a camping tent or a five-star hotel, using it as date night inspiration gives you a perfect opportunity to reminisce on your best travel memories together. All you need is a little creativity — get started with one of these seven ideas.

A Roman holiday Take your tastebuds back to Rome by whipping up a classic pasta dish: cacio e pepe. Since it has just a handful of ingredients besides pasta — butter, pecorino romano cheese, freshly cracked black pepper, and pasta water — it's incredibly easy to make at home. Cook a long pasta shape like bucatini or spaghetti until al dente, then drain the pasta, reserving ½ cup pasta water. Melt butter in a skillet, then whisk in the pepper, grated cheese, and pasta water. Slide your pasta into the skillet and stir until every strand is coated in the tangy, savory sauce. You can't go wrong — but if you don't feel like cooking, you can always order in from one of the best Italian restaurants in America instead.

PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK, UNSPLASH; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

Exploring Mexico City Reminisce on a trip spent eating (and drinking) your way through Mexico City by shaking up a Mule de Café. Like tequila, Kahlúa has Mexican heritage: The coffee liqueur was created in Veracruz in 1936. The combination of Kahlúa and tequila with ginger beer and fresh lime juice makes for a refreshing — albeit slightly unexpected — cocktail. Pair it with some takeout tacos al pastor: The rich, savory pork will pair well with the cocktail's coffee flavor.

Hiking the national parks If your ideal vacation involves a tent and hiking boots, bring the great outdoors into your home by streaming a nature documentary. Watch a film about a natural wonder you'd love to visit, and consider it research for your next trip; or, choose an animal documentary to take a deep dive into wildlife you're not likely to run across in the campground. While you watch, snack on outdoorsy snacks like trail mix, beef jerky, or homemade s'mores to bring the camping vibes home.

Backpacking through Thailand Reminisce on those weeks you spent backpacking from Bangkok to Chiang Mai by ordering Thai takeout for dinner. Instead of falling back on your old reliable pad thai order, though, try a dish you're not as familiar with. Khao soi — a Northern Thai noodle soup — or kai jeow nam — a wok-fried omelette — would be good places to start.

Relaxing at a Hawaiian resort Dreaming of sand, sun, and the spa? You may not be able to bring the beach to you, but you can create an all-inclusive spa experience at home. Heat damp towels in the microwave, then drape them over your face for 5 minutes for an easy steam facial. You and your partner can take turns giving each other neck massages — or, just put on your coziest robes and relax while some dreamy ambient music plays in the background.

PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK, UNSPLASH; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

A glam weekend in London Maybe it's the glittering city lights reflecting on the Thames, or maybe it's the posh British sensibility, but there's no denying that London is one of the most elegant cities in the world. Bring high-end cocktail bar vibes to your home with an equally sophisticated cocktail, like the classic Espresso Martini. Legend has it that this classic Kahlúa cocktail was originally invented in a London bar. You'll feel fancier with every sip of this rich, frothy drink.

Gambling in Las Vegas Channel the vibes of the Vegas strip by playing a casino classic like poker or blackjack. If you're feeling saucy, you can up the stakes with an actual buy-in, or let the winner become the DJ for the rest of the evening. After the game, imagine you're hitting one of the nightclubs on the strip by putting on a playlist of your favorite club hits and letting loose. Who cares if you're in the living room?

