Lifestyle How to Support the Asian-American Community in Los Angeles Right Now Take a stand against AAPI hate in all its shapes and forms.

Anti-Asian hate is nothing new. You’re just hearing about it more—from last week’s racially motivated attack in Atlanta to the alarming uptick in hate crimes across the country. But from everyday microaggressions to violent incidents, the AAPI community has historically experienced discrimination—which has only been fueled by COVID-19 and the harmful rhetoric surrounding it. Approximately 1.5 million AAPI call Los Angeles County home, with some of the largest Asian ethnic enclaves outside of their native countries. These vibrant, diverse communities contribute so much to our city’s rich cultural tapestry—and right now, they need us. If you’re saddened, disturbed, and outraged by the racism and xenophobia, it’s time to take action. Here are several ways you can show support and allyship to your Asian and Asian-American friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors.

Volunteer to keep elderly members of the AAPI community safe Inspired by a similar project in Oakland, Compassion in SGV is a new organization that helps keep vulnerable people in the San Gabriel Valley safe. Volunteer chaperones provide a sense of security by accompanying the elderly to their cars, buses, or other destinations. Don’t live in the SGV? Mobilize volunteers to offer assistance to AAPI neighbors in your community.

Support local entrepreneurs’ social-media-based pop-ups Last year’s restaurant lockdown birthed exciting, new culinary ventures on social media (and shined a spotlight on a few existing concepts, too). Chinese-Indonesian-American Brian Moeljadi helped launch Cash Only Productions , a culinary collective that creates food products, apparel, and events. Burmese Please shifted from cooking at Smorgasburg pop-ups to offering takeout from an Arts District kitchen. KinKan and Debi Sushi create artisanal chirashi boxes that are almost too pretty to eat. You’d be remiss not to order one of Ishnoelle Chin’s ’s delectable ube cheese or buko pies. Sandy Ho ’s beautifully dyed dumplings and fortune cookies make the perfect gift (plus, she’s committing 10% of all online sales to a different nonprofit each month). So do Jennifer Ban’ s’ stunning Korean rice cakes—which are steamed and piped with intricate white bean paste flowers.

Speak up if you witness anti-Asian crimes or biased incidents We don’t have truly comprehensive and accurate data on anti-Asian crimes, so it’s critical to keep track of them. You can report crimes to Stop AAPI Hate, which helps monitor and respond to incidents of violence, harassment, and more. Between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021, the organization logged nearly 3,800 incidents in the U.S., a figure that’s likely far higher in reality. The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association has established pro bono legal resources , while Asian-Americans Advancing Justice offers free bystander training workshops that teach how to intervene effectively without compromising your safety. Fearful for her own parents’ well-being, Esther Lim—a second-generation Korean-American born in LA—launched a grassroots project , creating booklets on how to recognize and report hate crimes. Digital and print versions are now available in seven languages.

Tiffany Tse is a Thrillist contributor and a proud member of the AAPI community in LA.