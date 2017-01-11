10 Tips to Take Your Cornhole Game to the Next Level

Aim for the middle of the board

This may seem obvious, because, you know, that’s where the hole is. But, there’s another reason to aim down the middle, as Guy points out: “Regardless of whether your bag is going in [the hole] or not, the key to the game is to consistently be down the middle of the board. That way if your bag ain’t in, you’re still in your opponent’s way.” This is called a “blocker shot” and it’s used as a defensive strategy in professional games, because it requires your opponent to nail a difficult shot over your bag, called an “airmail,” or to push your bag in with his.

Use double-sided bags

Making the upgrade from generic cornhole bags to fancy double sided ones will be like when you got your first smartphone, or bought your first bottle of wine that was more than $15. These double-sided bags are what the pros use, and have a suede side that’s better for sticking shots to the board, and a canvas side that’s slicker for speed.