DC: Thrillist and Sabra Are Taking Over With Hummus Week

Here at Thrillist, we consider ourselves experts when it comes to food. Unfortunately, we’ve made a grave mistake: We’ve been thinking of hummus exclusively as a dip. In reality, hummus can go way beyond that, and there are plenty of restaurants and foodies around the country proving it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Sabra to present Hummus Week: seven days of hummus taking center stage. We’re working with some of the hottest restaurants across the greater DC area to present custom dishes where hummus is the star, and it’ll last for the entire week of May 13-20 (with special discount pricing, of course). It’s like Restaurant Week, but better -- because it kicks off your day right. Here’s who’s got the goods:
DC Harvest
THE SPOT: Set inside a historic row home from 1899, DC Harvest is the spot for healthy, upscale dining. They specialize in creating dishes that highlight seasonal, local produce and owners Arthur and Jared Ringel are veterans in the Capitol’s food scene. On weekends, they take that same approach to their brunch offerings: a vegan smoked tofu and vegetable hash, chipotle lamb sausage doughnuts with mint and whipped feta, or a spring harvest scramble are all options -- or you could just have all three.
THE DISH: DC Harvest is getting in on the hummus toast trend, and their version will feature Sabra Classic Hummus, Aleppo pepper, a soft-boiled duck egg, roasted asparagus, and caramelized onions.
Northside Tavern
THE SPOT: Northside Tavern literally only opened its doors a few weeks ago, which means that Hummus Week is the best time to give this new bar a try. The casual neighborhood tavern comes from the same group that also brought favorites Shaw’s Tavern and 801 to the District, so you won’t be disappointed. At brunch, come for the craft cocktails (fresh squeezed OJ and vodka with soda and triple sec for $10, anyone?) but stay for the food: healthy breakfast bowls with quinoa, veggies, and eggs are served alongside heartier options like biscuits and gravy -- and the biscuits are made in house.
THE DISH: They’ll be serving an updated take on classic roasted garlic hummus by adding in creamy black-eyed peas with garlic and smoked paprika and serving it atop grilled bread -- a fitting savory dish for brunch.
Brothers and Sisters
THE SPOT: Chef Erik Bruner-Yang is one of the most talked about chefs in DC, and while his standing-room only concept Spoken English has been at the center of the conversation as of late, it all began with Brothers and Sisters. Here, Bruner-Yang serves up American style breakfasts and snacks with Taiwanese and Japanese influences, creating a truly unique take on brunch -- and one that’s served all week long. A potato rosti eggs benedict served with pork belly, rather than the typical Canadian bacon, as well as French toast made with Japanese milk bread are just a few examples of how Chef Bruner-Yang does the most important meal of the day.
THE DISH: For Hummus Week, Bruner-Yang is whipping up a tofu hummus with roasted garlic that’s served on grilled bread, perfect to nibble on at the breakfast table.
CHIKO Dupont
THE SPOT: Known for fast-casual Chinese-Korean fusion dishes, CHIKO is a must-try in DC -- and their Dupont location is the newest in the Capitol. Here, you can try their famous Orange-ish Chicken (made with candied mandarins), Pork and Kimchi Potstickers, and Korean chicken wings -- or order up a speciality at this location, their take on shrimp toast. The spot feels more like a lunch counter than a sit-down restaurant, but there are spaces to sit and share your meal with a few friends.
THE DISH: Taking full advantage of the now in-season soft shell crab, CHIKO is serving them Sichuan spicy style, all on top of Sabra hummus, with a Sichuan chili crisp.
The Village Cafe
THE SPOT: When you come to have lunch at The Village Cafe, you’re doing more than just getting a good meal. Opened in October 2018 by three DC locals and high school classmates, this eatery’s menu is sourced from underserved entrepreneurs to allow them to showcase their offerings to the community. Beyond that, they also host regular events to bring the community together. The food is light, cafe-style fare like sandwiches with fresh veggies, served alongside fancy lattes and coffees.
THE DISH: The Village Cafe is going all out for Hummus Week and offering not one, but three dishes: a Green Goddess Hummus Wrap with hummus and veggies; a veggie bowl with Sabra hummus as the base with kale, arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a homemade tahini dressing; and a hummus toast topped with lox.
Ivy City Smokehouse
THE SPOT: Ivy City is part seafood smokehouse, part fish market, and (of course) part tavern and restaurant. Here, fresh seafood (and the products smoked in-house) are the stars of the menu, from pepper-smoked salmon to their crab cakes, which are made with all Maryland crab and served either on a sandwich, as a full dinner entree, or with an egg on top for brunch. If the weather’s nice, you can also take your meal outside to the open-air rooftop and welcome the start of summer-like weather in DC.
THE DISH: For Hummus Week, Ivy City will run a market fish special with sweet and hot peppers served over a bed of hummus with rice, grapes, lemons, garlic, and sesame seeds that’s sure to transport you to a Mediterranean beach.
Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.
THE SPOT: DC locals know that for true Southern buttermilk biscuits, you have to go to Mason Dixie Biscuit Co -- and go they do, seeing as the biscuits are sometimes snatched up and sold out in mere hours at their 5th Street outpost. The biscuits are inspired by their grandmother’s close-guarded recipe, which (in true grandma-style) was never actually written down. Fried chicken and those biscuits are the classic go-to here, but variations like spicy ranch or their infamous “hot mess” (bacon, egg, cheese, and sausage gravy) are served up all day, too.
THE DISH: To pair with Sabra Classic Hummus, Mason Dixie is lightening up one of their sandwich options with grilled chicken, lettuce, and roasted red peppers -- all atop their classic buttermilk biscuit, of course.
Taqueria del Barrio
THE SPOT: Anna Bran-Leis knows street food -- especially Mexican street food. She got her start in DC behind the wheel (and kitchen) at popular food truck DC Empanadas, before expanding into Taqueria del Barrio, a full-service spot with tacos, tortas, fajitas, enchiladas, and plenty of tasty apps. Now, the restaurant serves up 1,000 tortillas nightly to keep up with demand and feed DC’s hungry crowds.
THE DISH: Bran-Leis is mixing up her take on elote (or Mexican Street Corn) by adding in Sabra Classic Hummus, then topping with roasted corn, cotija cheese, lime, chili, cilantro, and chili oil.
Shaw’s Tavern
THE SPOT: A Southern food destination with dishes like hush puppies, fried green tomatoes, and shrimp and grits, Shaw’s is also frequently named one of the best spots in DC for a drink. That’s thanks to the massive space, plus big tables for groups and plenty tvs for viewing parties. Beyond the Southern classics, though, Shaw’s also serves up a variety of lighter options, including a roasted cauliflower steak and arctic char.
THE DISH: Speaking of lighter options, Shaw’s is offering a pan-seared branzino for Hummus Week, served on top of roasted eggplant hummus with garlic spinach, pickled cucumber-radish, and burnt lemon.
Blackfinn Ameripub
THE SPOT: Blackfinn Ameripub bills itself as a true American pub, which means it serves far more than just burgers. For their menu, they lean heavily into the “melting pot” concept and offer everything from stir-fry and fettuccine Alfredo alongside Southern-style barbecue ribs. That means no matter what your group’s craving is this Hummus Week, they’re bound to have something to satisfy it.
THE DISH: Blackfinn will be offering two dishes for Hummus Week; the first is a wrap with spinach-blended hummus, pulled chicken, cucumbers, and a fresh mix of peppers, while the second is toasted crostini with a red pepper hummus spread with fresh mozz, grape tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze.
City Winery
THE SPOT: Opened last year in Ivy City, City Winery brings winemaking to urbanites in the Capitol alongside Mediterranean dishes. Here, you can take a tour of an entire production winery, then sit down to a meal of small plates, entrees, or snack on flat breads as you sip. So whether you’re into a plate of tagliatelle with veggies in a brown butter wine sauce or just want to turn a lineup of tapas into your dinner, this is the spot.
THE DISH: City Winery is welcoming summer with blistered shishito peppers served with Sabra hummus, roasted garlic, olive tapenade, smoked paprika, and (of course) olive oil. (It’s Mediterranean influenced, after all.)
Haute Dogs and Fries
THE SPOT: It’s 2019, which means that the days of just topping a hot dog with ketchup and mustard are long since passed. At Haute Dogs, toppings are inspired by everything from banh mi sandwiches to the New York reuben, and you can get them on top of classic all-beef hot dogs, chicken dogs, or a vegetarian-friendly option. On the side, be sure to grab an order of their specialty fries to complete the meal.
THE DISH: Proving that hummus really can work in almost any dish, Haute Dogs is offering a Summer Sabra Dog for Hummus Week. On it, there’s a slathering of hummus, pickled onions, cucumber salad, feta, and chickpea sumac dukkah -- an Egyptian spice blend that makes this one of the most out-of-the-box hot dog combos out there.
Bethesda Bagels
THE SPOT: DC locals know that Bethesda Bagels is an essential breakfast chains in the city, serving up plenty of breakfast and lunch options on top homemade bagels at multiple locations in the Capitol. Whether you’re into classic everything varieties or Instagram-ready rainbow bagels, this place has it, with toppings ranging from lox cream cheese to pizza bagels.
THE DISH: Bethesda typically offers a hummus and veggie bagel sandwich, but for Hummus Week, they’re upping the ante with fresh roasted turkey, Sabra hummus, avocado, and tomato on a bagel, bread, or croissant.
Equinox Restaurant
THE SPOT: Chef Todd Gray’s upscale spot needs very little introduction -- it’s been a mainstay in D.C. since it opened in 1999. Along the way, it’s been recognized as one of the most innovative restaurants in the country, and most recently, for how it prepares vegetarian and vegan options. Here, mid-Atlantic cuisine with a few twists is on the menu -- and it’s one of the more elegant spots in the city.
THE DISH: All week long, Chef Gray will be serving up classic Maryland dessert with a hummus twist: a Smith Island Sabra Cake. On Sunday, though, diners will get another special treat: a plant-forward Sabra Shakshuka with Sabra hummus, heart of palm, poblano tomato sauce, toasted cumin, and fresh cilantro.
We’ll be adding more restaurants as we get closer to Hummus Week, so be sure to check back over the next few weeks. In the meantime, you can get prepared by mixing up a few of your favorite breakfast options with Sabra -- give Hummus Toast a try by spreading a generous serving of hummus on top of toast, and add whatever you fancy on top (FYI: we like sprinkling Everything Bagel seasoning on top with some Sriracha.)