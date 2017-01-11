8 Innovators That Are Changing Up The Art World

How Knot Standard is improving the fashion industry: “For the first time in history, men can digitally create and visualize custom suits, blazers and pants in lifelike 3D form,” says Megan Glynn, Knot Standard’s Director of Customer Acquisition and Growth Marketing. “After two years of development, Knot Standard is the first company to successfully launch real-time visualization of custom menswear.”

"I think one of the best things about Knot Standard is our style advisors and the personalized experience that our clients receive when they walk into any of our seven showrooms nationwide,” Glynn says. But you don't have to track down a store to look like 007. The Virtual Studio is another unique aspect to their company, a design element that combines "the best of the old world tailoring process with modern online shopping convenience [and] personalization." For those looking for a quick customization, shoppers can enter the Virtual Studio and pick from four "starting point" designs. From there, they are able to customize the suit to their liking, picking everything from the suit's fabric, to the color, to the style of the pant loops' button. Considering the team's end goal is to change the luxury menswear industry, they're already way ahead of the game.