Meet Jake Weidmann, Master Penman

Throw away your misconceptions about jacks of all trades. Master penman Jake Weidmann is pretty much Leonardo DaVinci reincarnated. As a highly skilled artist, he's capable of creating beautiful artwork in everything from intricate wood carving to hyperrealistic oil painting to delicate calligraphy. Oh, and to fully master the calligraphic art, Jake creates his own tools and pens, suited to his exact needs for each project he works on.
When you're able to draw inspiration from artists in the past and the beauty of nature in the present (a current project is a giant depiction of swans on a backdrop of water and rolling clouds), then create the precise instrument needed to realize it, then your creative genius is pretty much limitless.
