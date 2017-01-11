11 Keys to Moving in With Your Significant Other

Be honest -- and fair -- about your money situation

If you don’t know how much they make, you’ll soon find out. You’ll also find out if they have good or bad credit or if they owe money to "some guys". If one of you makes a lot more than the other and you want to live a certain lifestyle, figure out how to divide the rent and bills in a way that works. “My boyfriend pays two-thirds of the rent, because he wanted an extra bedroom and he could afford it,” says Caitlin, 32.



Have your together -- and also separate -- TV shows

You just can’t watch The Knick, Making a Murderer, The Walking Dead, Drunk History and Rectify together. Your DVR will explode if you wait until you’re both home at the same time to watch all those shows. “We have three weekly shows that we absolutely will not watch without each other,” says Brian, 29. “The rest, we can watch on our own whenever we have time. And we make sure we don’t delete anything until we’re sure the other one has seen it.”

