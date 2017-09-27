Watch This Street Artist Create A Mind-Blowing Mural Of... His Parents?

You don't have to visit a museum to see widely lauded work by Man One. That's because the street artist -- whose rad backstory crosses borders and connects people worldwide -- works on a concrete canvas to create pieces celebrating the common man, especially the Angelenos he grew up with. His latest mural, commissioned by Estrella Jalisco, is a tribute to his parents, who supported his work as it grew from tagging to illustration to art school. It's a loving portrait by a son who is living out his dreams -- and isn't that what all parents want for their children?
