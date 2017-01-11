Med School’s Hard Enough. This Guy's Doing It With Cancer.

Days later, Novy was unpacking his car in Miami. “It was emotionally dizzying. No matter how educated you are, when you hear the word 'cancer' your mind immediately jumps to the worst scenario possible. I’d spent a decade trying to get into medical school and suddenly it seemed like all of my hard work might be of absolutely no consequence,” Novy says. “I was moving over a thousand miles away from home. Despite my doctor telling me that this was very treatable, I was still frightened. I knew no one in Miami. Starting medical school in and of itself from an academic standpoint alone is a very trying time. Compounding that, the first few months, everyone is getting to know each other. Do I really want the first thing people to know about me is that I’m sick and I might be dying and I’ve got cancer? Did I really want to walk around for four years with that label as the sick kid?”