Meet the Queen Bringing Epic Drag Shows to a Small Town in Maine

Loud, proud, and unabashed in boundary-pushing pageantry, drag has long been at the forefront of social progress. Even in 2022, with homophobia and transphobia still running rampant across the US, safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community are more important than ever—havens that drag shows, and pioneering drag performers, provide. This is particularly true since drag is still largely regarded as a big-city pastime, confined to the blue-bubble comforts of famously queer-friendly metropolises, like San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago, leaving small towns overlooked and in need of a gender-bending sanctuary that allows guests and performers alike to proudly be themselves.

But from Anchorage to Arkansas, drag continues to pave the way forward, even in the unlikeliest of places. A prime example is Bangor, Maine, a small city in one of the least populated states in the nation, with a grand total of one gay bar in Portland. About three hours northeast of Portland, the much smaller and quieter community of Bangor is getting loud thanks to Delicious Drag Divas, a community of queens—led by Lady D—putting on shows that defy stereotypes, draw attendees from all over New England, and ultimately create an oasis of comfort, fun, and solidarity in a drag-deprived desert.

Delicious Drag Divas originated six years ago out of sheer necessity—and a void that needed filling. “I and my other half went to see a drag show. My other half wanted to do drag and since there was no space to do it, I created a space,” says Lady D, who started Delicious Drag Divas as a small production company putting on intimate drag shows in rotating spaces in and around Bangor. It quickly evolved through popularity, word of mouth, and a clear demand for drag, proving the need for safe LGBTQIA-friendly spaces beyond those confined to gay bars in larger cities.