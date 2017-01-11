Millennials Are Kicking Their Negative Stereotypes to the Curb, Here's Proof

The Myth: Millennials are lazy and unambitious.

The Facts: Millennials are actually hard workers who want to prove themselves in the workplace.

Calling an entire generation lazy is a bit of an over exaggeration, to say the least. If anything, millennials are more ambitious because they’re often plagued by the stereotypes that define them, and therefore have more to prove. So what’s the easiest way to disprove this theory? By looking good on paper. In 2013, NACE reported that from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s, the amount of college graduates taking on at least one internship grew from less than 10 percent to well over 80 percent. In other words, millennials are just as willing if not more to take on coffee runs and stipend-less work than baby boomers, despite the fact that a job offer isn't guaranteed. However, when interning millennials make their way through the job market, their resumes show they're qualified and determined workers.