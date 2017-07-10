Summer Steals
The 18 Most Majestic Summer Finds on eBay

Summer is like the Saturday of seasons, but it’s not all fun and games. Oppressive heat, mosquitos, running out of ice for your drinks -- all truly terrible. Luckily, there are tons of gadgets out there that can make the warmer months easier, whether you’re rocking out at a music festival or kicking back on the beach. We turned to eBay to find the most majestic, new items that are sure to help you achieve your true summer self. Check them out:

Light-Up Swan Pool Float

Is there anything more majestic than floating inside a giant swan? How about one that lights up, so you can sip your secret-recipe summer apple-tinis at night?

Margarita & Slushie Maker

Even if you’re not the biggest Jimmy Buffett fan, you can’t deny that frosé is poised to be the biggest trend of the summer. Stay on top of the frozen drinks game with your own slushie maker.

Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker

Don’t let some errant splashing end the party vibe. Now if only someone would invent speakers that automatically hijack your friend’s “Summer Metal” playlist.

LED Scented Citronella Candle

Repelling mosquitos is a chore, but at least with this color-changing solution, you can add some disco ambiance to the equation.

Floating Cooler

Cracking open a cold one with your crew just got easier -- now you don’t even need to paddle poolside to reach the cooler. This handy inflatable is also perfect for a rafting trip, since you won’t need to fret about the sandwiches going overboard.

Death Star Ice Tray

Sure, the round ice won’t water down your cocktails as much, but obviously the real reason for getting this “Star Wars”-themed mold is to recreate the destruction of Alderaan. That, and showing it off to your jealous friends.

Giant Pineapple Towel

Rectangular towels are so 2016. Instead, hit the beach with this giant pineapple version, which has the added benefit of reminding friends to bring pina coladas.

Sports Action Camera

This is the summer you finally get tubular in a wave, we can feel it. Use a waterproof camcorder to capture the action -- just be sure to delete all those wipeout takes.

Watermelon Tap Kit

If you’ve seen any recipe video on social media in the past two months, you’ve probably seen someone pouring a delicious drink straight out of a melon. Step one: get this kit.

CamelBak Water Backpack

Holding down the front-row spot at Lollapalooza means staying hydrated, and a CamelBak makes that easy. Bathroom breaks, however, are on you.

Inflatable Lounger

When it comes to muddy music festivals, a picnic blanket simply won’t cut it. That’s when to turn to this instantly-inflating couch that will transform the messiest festival field into your living room.

Portable Badminton Court

Badminton is the perfect sport for summer, but playing it usually comes with the whole setup -- getting tangled in the net, ruining someone’s lawn, etc. Skip all that with this “instant” version.

Instant Wine Chiller

Summer plans can change in a flash, so there’s not always time to wait for that rosé off the shelf to properly cool before you serve it. Shortcut the process with this instant wine chiller, which is surely more portable than a leaky bag of ice (and way classier than cubes in your glass of vino).

Floating Ping-Pong Table

If you’re serious about training to become a ping-pong master, you can’t be taking pauses for pool time. This floating table makes it easy to burn those calories without breaking a sweat.

Solar String Lighting

String lighting is majestic as hell. Take any rooftop, add string lights, and you’re suddenly ready to host your own folk-rock jam sesh.

Veggie Grill Clips

You could use these clips for something healthy like asparagus, but the enterprising grillmaster will surely find other uses, like grilling lots of bacon at once.

Wooden Folding Picnic Table

One of those oh-my-god-how-did-they-design-that innovations of the 21st century, this foldable picnic table solves that pressing summer problem of “I thought they had tables here!”

Terracotta Pig Grill

Cooking ribs on the back of a pig-shaped grill may seem like cruel irony, but it is undeniably cute. Plus, it’s the perfect size to carry along to cookouts in the park.